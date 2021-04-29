Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
ZAXBY'S
3160 ACWORTH FOREST DR KENNESAW, GA 30144
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2021
—Observed employee preparing raw chicken then proceeding to touch utensils and surfaces not used for raw food preparation without washing hands.
—Observed employee handling trash can then proceeding to prepare ready to eat food items. Food employees must wash their hands after handling trash and raw food before preparing ready to eat food and utensils. Corrective action: Employees washed hands and were educated on when to wash.
—Observed fried chicken breasts and tenders on steam table at temperatures below 135F. Timers not being used. Corrective action: Hot time and temperature control for safety (TCS food) must be held at 135F and above unless time as a public health control is being used. Corrective action: Person in charge (PIC) discarded chicken.
—Observed opening at the bottom of the back door exposing the outdoors. A food service establishment must be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Corrective action: Filling gaps along the the backdoor.
—Observed no certified food safety manager (CFSM) assigned to facility. Food service establishments must have in its employ a CFSM.
—Observed no hand soap at 2 of the three hand sinks in the main kitchen. All hand sinks must be provided with hand cleanser. Corrective action: PIC supplied hand sinks with soap.
—Observed 2 of the three hand sinks in the main kitchen blocked and obstructed. A handwashing sink must be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. Corrective action: PIC removed items from inside and around the hand sinks for accessibility.
—Observed no vomit and fecal procedure in place for establishment. A food establishment must have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.
—Inspection report from 2018 posted. The most current inspection report must be prominently displayed in public view at all times, within 15 feet of the front or primary public door and between five feet and seven feet from the floor and in an area where it can be read at a distance of one foot away.
—Observed several places in the kitchen and dish area where the flooring has lifted. All physical facilities must be maintained in good repair.
