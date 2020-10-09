Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
WAFFLE HOUSE #2070
1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
—Observed raw bacon above waffle mix inside of walk in cooler in Main. Raw meats must be stored underneath ready to eat foods. Corrective action: Waffle mix placed on cart.
—Observed container of gravy and chili on Steam Table uncovered. Observed container of hamburger patties uncovered in walk in freezer. Food must be stored covered. Corrective action: The food was covered.
—Observed final rinse temperature at dish machine less than 160 F. Facility thermometer stated 142 F was highest temperature reached. Final rinse temperature must be at least 160 F. Corrective action: Three compartment sink set up.
—Inspector wrote: SEE ASTERISKED ITEMS. Reheating for hot holding must be done rapidly and the time the food is between the temperatures of 41°F (5°C) and 165°F (74°C) and 41°F (5°C) and 135°F (57°C) for commercially processed food, may not exceed two hours. Corrective action: Items placed on stove top for rapid reheating.
—Inspector wrote: SEE ASTERISKED ITEMS. Time and temperature control for safety foods (TCS) being cold held must be 41 F or below. Corrective action: Chicken cooled. Lettuce and tomatoes discarded.
—Inspector wrote: SEE ASTERISKED ITEMS. TCS foods being hot held must be 135 F or above. Corrective action: Gravy discarded.
Observed food employee stacking dishes wet. After sanitizing, utensils must be air dried.
—Observed grease and food debris inside of drawers where clean utensils are stored underneath grill in Main Kitchen. Observed shelves storing clean utensils with splash and food debris in Main Kitchen. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues.
