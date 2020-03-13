Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
THREE DOLLAR CAFE
2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911
Phone Number: (678) 594-3241
Permit Type: FS
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2020
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Numerous buckets of sauce observed stored on the floor near walk-in cooler. All foods must be stored at least six inches off the floor.
—Can opener blade observed with heavy food debris. All food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. Corrective action: Blade removed for cleaning.
—Garlic butter in Prep Top Cooler observed at 57 F. Cupped Ranch in Prep 2 observed at 50 F. All cold holding time/temperature control for safety food (TCS foods) must remain at 41 F or lower. Corrective action: Food was discarded.
—Garlic butter observed with a February prep date. Salsa and Queso in Reach-in Cooler observed kept passed seven days. A food that requires datemarking must be discarded if it: (i) exceeds seven days, not including the time that the product is frozen. Corrective action: Food was discarded.
—Food prep staff observed handing washed lettuce with bare hands. Except when washing fruits and vegetables or as specified under subsection (a)4, food employees must not contact exposed, ready-to-eat food with their bare hands and must use suitable utensils such as deli tissue, spatulas, tongs, single-use gloves, or dispensing equipment. Corrective action: Employee put on gloves.
—Bar glass machine observed at 0ppm Cl. A 50-100ppm Cl is required for effective sanitizing. Corrective action: Sanitizer bottle changed and reading at 50ppm Cl.
—Wiping cloth observed stored under cutting board. Sponges must not be used in contact with cleaned and sanitized or in-use food-contact surfaces. Corrective action: Cloth was removed.
—Bathroom ceilings observed black in color and made of porous material. Except as specified under subsection (2)(d) of this Rule and except for antislip floor coverings or applications that may be used for safety reasons, floors, floor coverings, walls, wall coverings, and ceilings must be designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable.
—Light shield missing in back prep area. Except as specified in paragraph 2 of this subsection, light bulbs must be shielded, coated or otherwise shatter-resistant in areas where there is exposed food; clean equipment, utensils and linens; or unwrapped single-service and single-use articles.
