Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
SUBWAY #32316
4355 COBB PKWY SE STE K ATLANTA, GA 30339-4657
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2021
—A bag of expired lettuce dated for 4/25/21 was observed stored inside the reach in cooler on the prep line underneath the ovens. Time and temperature control for safety (TCS food) items must be discarded by the expiration date labeled on the product to prevent foodborne illnesses.
—Meatballs stored inside the steam well on the prep line held hot holding temperatures below 135F. TCS food items must maintain hot holding temperatures at 135F or above to prevent foodborne illnesses. Corrective action: The meatballs were discarded.
—Food debris was observed inside the top portion of the microwave. Corrective action: Sanitize equipment to prevent contamination.
—An employee was observed washing their hands with sanitizer before putting on gloves and preparing food items for the customers. The employee was informed of the violation and continued to wash their hands with sanitizer before serving the customer. Employees must wash their hands with soap and water to ensure that hand washing procedures are being followed. Sanitizer may be used after soap and water is applied. Sanitizer is not a substitute for hand washing. Corrective action: Educated the staff on proper hand washing procedures.
—Paper towels and soap was not observed inside the restroom to the right. Paper towels and soap must be available inside restrooms. Corrective action: Soap and paper towels were stored inside the restroom.
—The sanitizer bucket on the front prep line tested at 0ppm for QAC solution. The sanitizer bucket inside the dining room tested at 100ppm for the QAC solution. The concentration of the QAC sanitizer must test at 200ppm.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.