Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
SOUTH COBB DINER
5850 LOVE ST AUSTELL, GA 30168
Last Inspection Score: 48
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed raw bacon, raw hamburger patties and raw turkey stored above deli meats and raw seafood on cart inside of walk in cooler. Raw animal meats must be stored according to minimum internal cooking temperatures. Raw animal meats must be stored underneath ready to eat foods to prevent contamination. Corrective action: Raw animal meats moved to walk in freezer.
—Observed food employee handling ready to eat spring mix preparing a salad with bare hands. Bare hand contact with ready to eat foods is not permitted. Corrective action: Spring mix discarded. Discussed with food employee about no bare hand contact. Food employee donned gloves.
—Inspector did not observe evidence of a certified food safety manager (CFSM) on staff. Inspector did not observe CFSM documentation posted for public view. Food service establishments must have in its employ a CFSM to ensure food safety is being managed within the food service establishment during all hours of operation.
—Inspector did not observe employee health policy in place. Was not able to verify food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food Food employees and conditional employees are to be informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report to the person in charge (PIC), information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. Correcive action: Reviewed and discussed reportable food borne illnesses and their report symptoms. This must be corrected within the next two days.
—Did not observe vomit and fecal clean up procedure or supplies. A food establishment must have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food service establishment. The procedures must address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food, and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter. Corrective action: Discussed procedure and needed supplies. This must be corrected within the next two days.
—Observed buttermilk on countertop on TPHC without discard time labeled. When four hour time rule is used, the food must be marked or otherwise identified to indicate the time that is four hours past the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control. Corrective action: Discard time labeled. Handout given.
—Observed mac and cheese reheated under 165 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be reheated to 165 F or above. Corrective action: Reheated to 165 F.
—Observed mac and cheese under 135 F on steam table in Main Kitchen. Potentially hazardous foods being hot held must be 135 F or above. Corrective action: Reheated to 165.
—Observed two containers of flour, spicy flour, sugar and salt in nonorginal container without common name labeled. Working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages for use in the food establishment, such as cooking oils, flour, herbs, potato flakes, salt, spices and sugar must be clearly and legibly identified, in English, with the common name of the food. Corrective action: Containers were labeled.
—Observed tea and water stored uncovered in aisleway in dining area. Food on display must be stored where it is not exposed to forms of contamination. Corrective action: Tea and water discarded.
—Observed scoop handle stored touching sugar in container stored in Main Kitchen. Observed scoop handle touching ranch in container stored in walk in cooler. In between uses, utensils must be stored in the food with their handles above the top of the food and the container.
—Observed soiled wiping cloths on countertops and shelves in Main Kitchen. Observed soiled wiping cloths hanging on sinks and on top of countertops in Bar. Cloths in-use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces must be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution at a concentration specified under DPH Rule 511-6-1-.05(6)(n).
—Observed food employee drinking from non disposable cup in food preparation area. Observed food employee drinking from cup without lid and straw in warewashing area. Drinking from a single service beverage cup with a secure lid and straw that is handled to prevent contamination of the employee’s hands, the container, exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens, unwrapped single-service and single-use articles will be allowed. Corrective action: Drinks removed and placed in employee storage area. Discussed eating and drinking permitted areas with PIC.
—Observed hand sink filled with ice near salad prep cooler in Main Kitchen. Observed sponge and chemicals stored in hand sink in Bar. Hand sink must be used for no other purpose other than hand washing. Corrective action: Discussed hand sink permitted use.
—Observed hand sink in dry storage area without paper towels. Hand drying provision such as disposable paper towels must be at hand sink. Corrective action: Paper towels added.
—Observed food employee wearing watch on wrist while preparing food. Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band food employees may not wear jewelry including medical information jewelry on their arms and hands while preparing food.
—Inspector did not observe hand washing signage at hand sink in dry storage area. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees and shall be clearly visible to food employees.
