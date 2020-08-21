Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
MARISCOS LAS ISLITAS
821 CONCORD RD STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080
Last Inspection Score: 60
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
—Observed cooked octopus stored in front of raw scallops and raw fish in Prep Top Cooler #2 in Main Kitchen. Corrective action: Ready to eat foods must be stored behind raw animal meats.
—Observed raw swai stored behind cooked octopus inside of Prep Top Cooler #2 in Main Kitchen. Ready to eat foods must be stored behind raw animal meats to prevent contamination. Corrective action: Cooked octopus placed behind raw swai
—Observed container of raw beef touching containers of tomato and condiments above cinnamon water and broth inside of walk in cooler in Main Kitchen. Container of raw cornish hens stored touching container of raw beef inside of walk in cooler in Main Kitchen. Observed raw shrimp and fish stored above salado broth and cinnamon water inside of walk in cooler in Main Kitchen. Ready to eat foods must be stored above raw animal meats and stored by separation or spacing. Corrective action: Raw animal meats stored below ready to eat foods and separated by spacing.
—Observed octopus PIC stated prepared Monday night and cooled overnight above 41 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be cooled from 135 F to 70 F within two hours and 70 F to 41 F within four hours. Corrective action: Food discarded.
—Observed octopus PIC stated was prepared Monday night and cooled overnight placed in walk in cooler with lid tightly covered. Cooling foods must be loosely covered or left uncovered. Corrective action: Food discarded.
—Observed Parmesan cheese uncovered in Prep Top Cooler #1 in Main Kitchen. Unless cooling, food must be stored covered. Corrective action: Food discarded.
—Observed cerviche prepared on Sunday without date labeled inside of Prep Top Cooler #2 in Main Kitchen. Foods prepared at facility and held longer than 24 hours must be date marked. Corrective action: Date marked.
—Observed pink slime and black mold on baffle inside of ice machine in Main Kitchen. Observed plates and serving bowls and plates soiled with brown substance. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. Corrective action: Dishes moved to soiled storage area. Ice machine cleaned and sanitized.
—Inspector did not observe employee health policy in place. Was not able to verify food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge (PIC) information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. Corrective action: Food employees and conditional employees are to be informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report in accordance with the Chapter, to the PIC, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food. Inspector reviewed and discussed reportable food borne illnesses and their report symptoms. Must be corrected within the next 2 days.
—Observed pan inside of hand sink at bar. Hand sink must be used for no other purpose than hand washing. Corrective action: Pan removed.
—Facility does not have a specific procedure for vomit and fecal events. A food establishment must have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food service establishment. The procedures must address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food, and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter. Corrective action: Must be corrected within 2 days.
—Reminder statement not on menu. Consumer advisory must have both reminder and disclosure statements.
—Did not observe thermometer inside of walk in cooler or Prep Top Cooler 1&2 in Main Kitchen. Temperature measuring device must be placed in warmest portion of refrigerated equipment.
—Facility does not have thermometer for measuring food. Temperature measuring device for food must be available.
—Observed employee water bottle stored beside food items inside of Prep Top Cooler #1& #2 in Main Kitchen. Employees must store personal items in designated area to prevent contamination of food or food contact surfaces.
—Observed light bulbs out/blown above Prep area in Main Kitchen. Lighting intensity must be at least 10 foot candles (108 lux) at a distance of 30 inches (75 cm) above the floor, in walk-in refrigeration units and dry food storage areas and in other areas and rooms during periods of cleaning. Replace bulbs.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.