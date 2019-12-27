Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
DUNKIN DONUTS #302925
3300 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4118
Last Inspection Score: 57
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed a dead cockroach in the rinse sink of the three-compartment sink. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises.
—Observed the interior of the ice machine and shield with an accumulation of pink and mold build up for the ice machine located in the back prep area. Must ensure food contact surfaces are cleaned to sight and touch. Corrective action: Employee cleaned and sanitized ice machine.
—Observed time and temperature control for safety foods (TCS foods) stored in the prep cooler holding above 41 F. Must ensure cold holding of TCS food is maintained at 41 F or below at all times. Corrective action: Items were discarded.
—Observed employee preparing sandwiches on the prep line while wearing a gold bracelet and a silver one. No jewelry may be worn except for a single band ring. Corrective action: Employee took off the bracelets and rewashed their hands and got new gloves.
—Observed employee wash hands with no hot water. Food employees must clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms immediately before engaging in food preparation including working with exposed food, clean equipment and utensils, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Corrective action - Employee rewashed their hands with warm water.
—Observed manager unable to provide signed documentation to verify employee training on employee health policy. All employees must be aware of employee health policy and know the five symptoms and six big illnesses and keep signed documentation on site.
—Observed the disposable towel dispenser empty at the hand sink at the three-compartment sink and hand soap dispenser stuck at the prep area in the kitchen. Each handwashing sink or group of two adjacent handwashing sinks must be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Corrective action: Manager restocked the hand sinks with disposable towels and unclogged soap dispensers.
—Observed manager pour half and half in the hand sink at the sandwich station in the kitchen area. Observed a chemical bottle hanging from the hand sink located next to the three-compartment handsink. A handwashing facility may not be used for purposes other than handwashing. Corrective action: Manager removed item from the hand sink.
—Observed two water bottles throughout the back kitchen that were on top of an icing bucket and on storage shelving and an iphone cord stored on top of an icing bucket. Except as specified under subsections (6)(p) and (6)(q) of this Rule, employees shall store their personal care items in lockers or other facilities for orderly storage. Corrective action: Manager threw away the personal items.
—Observed no health inspection report posted at the drive through window. Food service establishments with drive-thru windows will post the current inspection report and also have the inspection report posted so that a minimum of the top one-third of a copy of the current inspection report is visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information.
—The most current inspection report is not prominently displayed in public view, within 15 feet of the front or primary public door and between five feet and seven feet from the floor or in an area where it can be read at a distance of one foot away. Must post the most recent inspection report for public display.
—Rinse solution not clean at the three-compartment sink. The wash, rinse and sanitize solutions shall be kept clean. Corrective action: Manager cleaned the all three units.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.