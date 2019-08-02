Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #2
2731 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 160 MARIETTA, GA 30066
Last Inspection Score: 52
Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
— Observed lids of raw chicken and beef containers with blood. Observed dirty broom and mop stored directly adjacent to canned goods and dry goods in food storage area. Observed wire shelving in reach-in cooler and walk-in cooler with accumulation of residue and coating peeling/flaking off. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination.
— Observed raw beef stored directly in grocery bags in reach-in freezer. All food storage vessels must be of food-grade material and/or durable and easy to sanitize.
— Observed hydrogen peroxide bottle with cracked cap stored on top of reach-in freezer next to containers of peppers. Store toxic chemicals in an area that is not above food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service or single-use articles. Corrective action: Manager moved peroxide bottle to office.
— Observed empanadas stored layered directly between cloths in reach-in cooler. Use of cloths are limited to storage in sanitizer buckets for wiping down of food prep surfaces. Do not use cloths on foods.
— Observed individual portions and pitcher of salsa held on countertop at ambient temperature for serving, measuring 66 F. Observed raw chicken and beef held in ice bath measuring 58 F and 53 F, respectively. Observed individual portions of salsa stored in mini-refrigerator at expo line measuring 46 F. Maintain all cold holding TCS foods at 41 F or below. Corrective action: Items discarded.
— Observed cheese dip held in pans above closed lid of steam table measuring at 112 F. Maintain all hot holding temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods at 135 F or above. Corrective action: Cheese dip was reheated on stove top.
— Observed various containers of sauces, empanadas, tamales and soups without labels. Except for containers holding food that can be readily and unmistakably recognized, such as dry pasta, working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages for use in the food establishment, such as cooking oils, flour, herbs, potato flakes, salt, spices and sugar shall be clearly and legibly identified with the common name of the food.
— No sanitizer available in kitchen at onset of inspection. Wire rack holding ice scoop observed with accumulation of residue. Observed employee wash and rinse pans and knives and immediately hang as clean and ready to use without first sanitizing items. Observed can opener blade with accumulation of food residue and debris. Observed black substance on interior surfaces of ice machine. Maintain all food contact surfaces clean and sanitized. Active sanitizing solution must remain prepared in order to clean food contact surfaces when needed. Maintain proper chemical concentration for sanitization (chlorine: 50-100 ppm; QA: see product label). Use test strips to verify strength and refresh as needed or at least every 4 hours. Corrective action: Sanitizer bucket retrieved from dining area (at proper concentration). Ice scoop rack and can opener washed, rinsed and sanitized. Interior of ice machine cleaned and sanitized. Dishes run through dishwasher.
— No designated person in charge (PIC) available at time of inspection. Manager indicated both certified food safety managers (CFSM) are currently on vacation lasting over a week, and no one present has been trained in food safety. Manager unable to demonstrate knowledge pertaining to holding temperatures, handwashing, date marking, cooling or vomit/fecal sanitizing procedure. When CFSM is not present, an employee must be assigned as PIC to ensure food safety policy and procedures are followed by all staff present. PIC must have authority to make food safety decisions and corrections. CFSM must provide basic food safety training to all employees.
— Observed manager repeatedly handle and open food containers after touching contaminated surfaces and cleaning, without washing hands between. Observed employee switch from washing soiled dishes to putting away cleaned dishes without washing hands in between. Hands must be washed when changing tasks from dirty to clean, raw foods and ready-to-eat foods, when returning from restroom, after touching clothing, hair, uncleaned skin or any other time hands become soiled or contaminated while working. Gloves should also be removed and hands washed at hand washing sink when changing tasks from handling unclean items to handling foods. Corrective action: Reviewed hand washing policy with manager.
— Observed employee wash hands for less than 10 seconds and turn off faucet with bare hands. Food employees shall clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms, including surrogate prosthetic devices for hands or arms, for at least 20 seconds, using a cleaning compound in a handwashing sink that is properly equipped. Food employees shall use the following cleaning procedure in the order stated to clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms, including surrogate prosthetic devices for hands and arms: (i) Rinse under clean, running warm water; (ii) Apply an amount of cleaning compound recommended by the cleaning compound manufacturer; (iii) Rub together vigorously for at least 10 to 15 seconds while: (I) Paying particular attention to removing soil from underneath the fingernails during the cleaning procedure, and (II) Creating friction on the surfaces of the hands and arms or surrogate prosthetic devices for hands and arms, finger tips and areas between the fingers; (iv) Thoroughly rinse under clean, running warm water; and (v) Immediately follow the cleaning procedure with thorough drying using disposable paper towels, a continuous towel system or a heated-air hand drying device. Corrective action: Reviewed hand washing procedure with PIC and employee. Employee properly washed hands.
— No soap available in employee restroom in kitchen. Ensure all handwashing sinks are adequately supplied and accessible for handwashing as required. Corrective action: Manager refilled soap dispenser.
— Manager did not have knowledge of nor could provide a written procedure for responding to vomit/diarrheal events. A food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food service establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food, and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter. Corrective action: Provided Vomit/Fecal Event Response document.
— Did not observe mop sink in use at facility. Manager indicated mop water is dumped directly onto asphalt parking lot behind back door. Mop sink required. Must install immediately, ensuring compliance with Water Authority. Environment, health and safety (EHS) will return to verify within 30 days.
— Observed accumulation of debris on floor of dry storage area. Observed accumulation of residue on wall beneath three compartment sink. Maintain facilities clean and in good repair.
