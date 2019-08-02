Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 27-Aug. 2.
- Good Kitchen & Market, 116 Margaret Avenue NE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 8-1.
- West Cobb Diner, 3451 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 8-1.
- Cazadores Mexican Restaurant #2, 2731 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 52. Date: 7-31.
- Burn By Rocky Patel, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 7-31.
- The Filling Station Cafe, 550 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 7-31.
- Bruster's Ice Cream, 2420 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 7-30.
- White Water - Seaside Fries, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-30.
- White Water - Sternwheeler Restaurant, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 7-30.
- White Water - Totally Kickin' Chicken, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-30.
- Ameribistro, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 7-30.
- China Inn - 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 82. Date: 7-30.
- White Water - JB's Smokehouse Express, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 7-30.
- White Water - Boardwalk Burgers, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-30.
- Flavors of Hawaii - Base, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 7-30.
- Dave's Meatball Mosh Pit - Mobile, 2742 Millertown Road, Temple. Score: 100. Date: 7-29.
- Cafe Blue, 1025 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 7-29.
