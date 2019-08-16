Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 10-16.
- AR Lounge, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 59. Date: 8-15.
- Waffle House #154, 2758 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 8-15.
- Gyro Wrap Street Food Kitchen, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 8-15.
- Kareef's, 3861 Siniard Street, Powder Springs. Score: 94. Date: 8-15.
- Marco's Pizza #8069, 2424 Roswell Roead, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 8-14.
- Bruster's Real Ice Cream, 2044 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-14.
- Marietta Wings & More, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 8-14.
- San Francisco Banquet Hall and Restaurant, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 8-14.
- Tasty China Smyrna, 1860 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 8-14.
- Heirloom Market BBQ, 2243 Akers Mill Road, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 8-14.
- Zaxby's, 2080 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 8-14.
- Mr. Wok, 1750 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 8-14.
- Haagen Dazs, 6507 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 8-14.
- Planet Smoothie, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-14.
- Fit Foodies, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 8-14.
- Red Curry Thai, 4724 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 8-13.
- Wendy's #9767, 2525 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-13.
- Cielo Blue Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1080 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 8-13.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 125 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 8-13.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant, 2430 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 8-13.
- Pacific Buffet, 2475 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 49. Date: 8-13.
- Waffle House #690, 2805 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 8-12.
- Church's Chicken, 351 Six Flags Drive, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 8-12.
- Mzizi Coffee Roaster, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 8-12.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.