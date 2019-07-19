Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 13-19.
- Taco Cantina, 2517 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 78. Date: 7-18.
- Bojangles, 1183 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 7-18.
- Goldbergs Bagel Co. & Deli, 1062 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 7-18.
- Repicci's Real Italian Ice & Gelato - Mobile, 2079 Midway Road, Douglasville. Score: 100. Date: 7-18.
- Lucky Dragon, 3750 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-18.
- Cafe Hot Wing 8, 1153 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 7-18.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill, 2460 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 7-17.
- Live! At The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 7-17.
- Wings 101, 998 Windy Hill Road, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 7-17.
- Adriane's Delectables, 4765 Hillside Drive, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 7-16.
- Rico's Mex Mex Grill, 3770 Southside Drive, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 7-16.
- McAlister's Deli, 2950 Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 7-16.
- Specialtea Smoothies and Juices, 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 7-16.
- Smoothie King, 2525 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 7-15.
- Marietta Wings & More, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 7-15.
- Burger King, 4285 Bells Ferry Road, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 7-15.
- El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2719 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 73. Date: 7-15.
- Tasty China, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 7-13.
