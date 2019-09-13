Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 7-13.
- Subway, 2517 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 9-12.
- RC's Southern Cooking, 1516 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 9-12.
- Night Owl Pizza, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 9-12.
- Viva Mexico Mexican Restaurant, 1115 Powder Springs Street S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-12.
- Minato Japanese Restaurant, 2697 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 9-12.
- The Georgian Club, 100 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 9-12.
- Australian Bakery & Cafe, 48 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 9-12.
- Scalini's Italian Restaurant, 2390 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 9-12.
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 1636 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 9-12.
- Juci Jerk, 1115 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 9-12.
- Pizza By Fuscos, 4815 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 94. Date: 9-12.
- Little Caesar's, 2350 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 9-12.
- TDT BBQ inside Shell Station, 4360 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 66. Date: 9-11.
- Chef La's Fish Fry - Base, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 9-11.
- It's Greek To Us, 1355 Church Street Extension NE., Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-11.
- Jamaica Mi Krazy Restaurant, 2517 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 75. Date: 9-11.
- T.G.I. Friday's, 840 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-11.
- JR Crickets, 4479 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 9-11.
- IHOP, 3130 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-11.
- Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q, 1425 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 9-11.
- Goldbergs Fine Foods, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 9-11.
- Everything Burger, 3372 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-11.
- Jason's Deli, 1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 9-11.
- Cherry On Top Delights, 4665 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-11.
- Domino's Pizza, 3545 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-10.
- Smoothie King, 1271 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 9-10.
- Subway, 1295-B Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 9-10.
- Los Bravos, 2125 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-10.
- Pizza Hut, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-10.
- 3 Amigos Mexican Bar & Grill, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 9-10.
- Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 9-10.
- Cafe 200, 200 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 72. Date: 9-10.
- Taco Mac, 2650 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 9-10.
- The Cheesecake Factory, 1000 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 9-10.
- The Public House at Vinings, 2857 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 9-10.
- Pulp Addiction, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-10.
- Nachos Taqueria Grill, 4240 Jiles Road, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 9-10.
- Carol's Cafe, 2543 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 9-9.
- Wing Zone, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 79. Date: 9-9.
- King Spring Chinese Restaurant, 3791 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 9-9.
- Pizza Hut, 4520 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 9-9.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 2421 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 9-9.
- Johnnie MacCracken's Celtic Firehouse Pub, 15 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 9-9.
- Firehouse Subs, 145 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-9.
