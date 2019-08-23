Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 17-23.
- Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, 1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-22.
- The Rusty Barrel, 138 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-22.
- Pearl's Southern Bistro, 1127 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 8-22.
- McDonald's, 3011 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-22.
- Pacific Buffet, 2475 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 8-22.
- Express Grub LLC, 1090 S. Cobb Drive, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-22.
- Jimmy John's, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 8-22.
- China Wok, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 8-21.
- Bitefull, 2217 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-21.
- Cook Out, 9 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-21.
- Zama Mexican Cuisine & Margarita Bar, 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-21.
- Wingstop Delk, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 8-21.
- Pizza Hut, 1075 Whitlock Avenue SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-20.
- This Is It, 2776 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 8-20.
- Arby's, 2161 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 8-20.
- Jack's New Yorker Deli, 4691 S. Atlanta Road, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 8-20.
- Kale Me Crazy, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-20.
- La Casita, 2325 Powder Springs Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 8-20.
- Okko Ramen, 3045 Gordy Parkway, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 8-20.
- Firehouse Subs, 2970 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 8-20.
- Sowa Cereal & Cream Bar, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 8-20.
- La Cubana, 45 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-19.
- Arby's, 4950 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 8-19.
- Cazadores Mexican Restaurant, 2731 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-19.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 8-19.
- Coldstone/Planet Smoothie, 4225 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-19.
