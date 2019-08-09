Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 3-9.
- Carol's Cafe, 2543 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 8-8.
- Zama Mexican Cuisine & Margarita Bar, 4600 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 71. Date: 8-8.
- Pizza Bar, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 8-6.
- Marco's Pizza, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 8-6.
- El Galaxy Sports Bar and Grill, 5055 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 8-6.
- Mulligan's Food & Spirits, 698 Roswell Street NE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-6.
- Douceur De France, 277 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 8-5.
- El Jinete Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 95. Date: 8-5.
- Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar Marietta, 1477 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 8-5.
- El Taco Veloz, 2431 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 8-5.
- McDonald's, 2591 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 78. Date: 8-5.
- Your Pie, 2440 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 8-5.
- Mi Mexico, 4150 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 98. Date: 8-5.
- Rosaria's Italian Kitchen, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 8-5.
- Hook Line & Schooner, 4600 W. Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 8-5.
