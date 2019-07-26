Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 20-26.
- IC Hot, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-25.
- Taco Cantina, 2517 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 7-25.
- American Deli, 3961 Floyd Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 7-25.
- Wingstop, 3240 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 7-25.
- Cuban Diner, 1484 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 7-25.
- Windy Hill Cafe, 2470 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 7-25.
- L' Thai West, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 7-24.
- Tacos Del Chavo, 2176 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 7-24.
- Highlands Grill, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 84. Date: 7-24.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2856 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 7-24.
- The Freakin Incan, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 92. Date: 7-24.
- West Cobb Diner, 3451 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 69. Date: 7-24.
- Hibachi & BBQ, 2856 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-24.
- Pho 24, 2420 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 7-24.
- Starbucks Coffee, 3629 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-23.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.