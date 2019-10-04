Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.
- Subway, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 10-3.
- Windy City Grill, 4017 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-3.
- Tonita's Restaurant, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 85. Date: 10-3.
- African Delights, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Score: 96. Date: 10-3.
- Taj Mahal Grill, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 10-3.
- El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2719 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 10-3.
- Ted's Montana Grill, 3625 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-3.
- Curry Leaf Indian Grill, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-3.
- Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe, 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-2.
- Moon Indian Cuisine, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-2.
- Chick-Fil-A, 2105 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-2.
- Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-2.
- IHOP, 2390 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-1.
- Salazar Bakery, 1368 Atlanta Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 10-1.
- Lemon Grass Thai Restaurant, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 9-30.
- Cafe Blue, 1025 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 9-30.
- Marietta Burger Bar, 1392 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-30.
- Ultimate Culinary Solutions dba The Pickle Food Truck, 803 Mercer Street, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-28.
