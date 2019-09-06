Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 24 to Sept. 6.
- Thai Cafe, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 70. Date: 9-5.
- Wendy's, 923 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 9-5.
- Canton Wings & More, 3190 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 9-5.
- Dave Poe's BBQ, 660 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-5.
- The Black Swan Tavern, 1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 9-5.
- Subway, 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 9-5.
- Orient Express, 2921 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 9-5.
- Subway, 1720 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 94. Date: 9-5.
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2445 Mall Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 9-4.
- Highlands Grill, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-4.
- Popeyes Chicken, 159 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 9-4.
- Bezoria, 2680 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 9-4.
- Chicken Salad Chick Sandy Plains, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-4.
- Lahore Grill Restaurant, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 9-3.
- Burger King, 2112 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 9-3.
- Amparito's Snowies - Mobile, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-3.
- Dunkin Donuts, 611 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-28.
- Wing City, 2467 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-28.
- Wendy's, 2668 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-28.
- Joella's Hot Chicken, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 8-28.
- Julie's Taqueria, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 8-28.
- Starbucks & Pizza Hut, 1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 8-27.
- AR Lounge, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-27.
- Del Taco, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 8-27.
- House of Chan, 2469 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 70. Date: 8-27.
- Chick-fil-A, 2530 Sandy Plains Road NE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-27.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 3450 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 8-27.
- Pappasito's Cantina, 2788 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-26.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.