Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 14-20.
- Chris' Caribbean Bistro, 4479 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 9-19
- Smoothie King, 2930 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 9-19.
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 751 Whitlock Avenue SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-19.
- Pinkberry, 2937 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 9-18.
- Starbucks Coffee, 2424 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-18.
- Jimmy John's, 3100 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 9-18.
- Pad Thai & Chinese Cuisine, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 76. Date: 9-18.
- Goldbergs Bagel Co. & Deli, 1062 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 9-18.
- Bonefish Grill, 2997 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 9-18.
- Chow King Grill & Buffet, 2400 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 9-18.
- Dunkin Donuts, 836 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 9-18.
- Fuego Tortilla Restaurant, 50 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-18.
- Keegan's Irish Pub, 4401 Shallowford Road, Roswell. Score: 87. Date: 9-18.
- Enjoy Brazilian Cuisine, 2852 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 9-18.
- Papa John's Pizza, 3240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 9-17.
- Subway, 5185 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 9-17.
- Waffle House, 2661 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 9-17.
- Lucky China, 3600 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 9-17.
- Wendy's, 1905 Vaughn Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 77. Date: 9-16.
- Kuroshio Sushi Bar & Grille, 2700 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 74. Date: 9-16.
- Marietta Pizza Company, 3901 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 9-16.
- The Border Mexican Restaurant, 2569 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 9-16.
- Marlow's Tavern, 2355 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 9-16.
- Red Lobster, 2579 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 9-16.
- Rotana Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 9-16.
- Brisas De Tela Restaurant II, 739 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 63. Date: 9-16.
- 3100 Cafe, 3100 Interstate North Circle SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
