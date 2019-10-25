Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 19-25.
- La Bella Pizza, 2635 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 10-24.
- Island Spice, 2535 Hickory Grove Road, Acworth. Score: 51. Date: 10-24.
- IHOP, 1950 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 10-24.
- Fire Stone Chinese Cuisine, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 10-24.
- Your Pie, 732 Cherokee Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-24.
- Derek's Cafe, 1779 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 10-24.
- G'Angelos Pizza & Pasta, 3205 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-23.
- The Patty Wagon, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-23.
- Siracusa's NY Pizzeria, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 10-23.
- Checkers Drive In, 2410 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 10-23.
- Zaxby's, 750 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-23.
- Panera Bread Bakery Cafe, 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 10-23.
- The Patty Wagon - Mobile, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-23.
- Mariscos Las Islitas, 821 Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 10-23.
- Pizza Legion, 745 Chastain Road, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 10-23.
- Subway, 4311 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 10-22.
- Starbucks Coffee, 50 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-22.
- Mr. Wonton, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 56. Date: 10-22.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-22.
- Delray Diner, 2475 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 10-22.
- Bourbon Street Ice, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 10-22.
- McDonald's, 840 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 10-22.
- Winstons Food and Spirits, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 10-22.
- Rising Roll Gourmet Cafe, 2839 Overlook Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 10-22.
- Seafood Factory, 7365 Cityview Drive, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 10-22.
- Jimmy John's, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 10-22.
- Don Diego Restaurant, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 10-22.
- Blend It Up, 4200 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 10-21.
- Wendy's, 1905 Vaughn Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 10-21.
- Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-21.
- Captain D's, 5545 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 10-21.
- Arby's, 155 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 10-21.
- Pasta Bella, 3696 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 10-21.
- Baby Tommy's Taste of New York, 497 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-21.
- Basecamp at Kennesaw Mountain, 1718 Old 41 Highway SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 10-21.
- American Deli, 180 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 10-21.
- Pho Dakao Kennesaw, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-21.
