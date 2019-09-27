Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 21-27.
- Chicago Pizza, 3150 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 9-26.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill, 4250 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 9-26.
- 360 Pennant Park Cafe, 360 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-26.
- Starbucks Coffee, 4648 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 9-25.
- Jamaica Mi Krazy Restaurant, 2517 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 9-25.
- Derek's, 1438 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 9-25.
- Harold's Chicken Shack, 3000 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-25.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3606 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-25.
- Dunkin Donuts, 4395 Acworth Dallas Road NW, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 9-25.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 9-24.
- Ray's Donuts, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 9-24.
- Bay Breeze Seafood, 1440 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 74. Date: 9-24.
- Smitty's Lockdown BBQ, 2900 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 9-24.
- Luna Maya Mexican Cantina, 1575 Crater Lake Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 9-24.
- Dairy Queen, 5160 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 9-24.
- Xtraction, 2932 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-24.
- Joella's Hot Chicken, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 9-24.
- Dunkin Donuts, 4100 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 92. Date: 9-24.
- Taj Mahal Grill, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 63. Date: 9-23.
- Canterfield of Kennesaw, 4381 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 70. Date: 9-23.
- Oriental Cafe, 2860 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 80. Date: 9-23.
- Brisas De Tela Restaurant II, 739 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 9-23.
- Mexico Lindo Restaurant, 848 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 9-23.
- Three Dollar Cafe, 2700 Town Center Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 9-23.
- Mayfield P319 at SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 9-22.
- Ballpark Sweets P332 at SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 9-22.
- Mayfield P340 at SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 9-22.
- Major League Brewhouse P344 at SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 9-22.
- Brewhouse/SmokeyQ P212 at SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-22.
- ST - Dippin Dots P217 at SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-22.
- ST - Brewhouse / SmokeyQ P233 at SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 9-22.
- ST - Dippin Dots P231 at SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 9-22.
