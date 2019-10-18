Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 12-18.
- Mexico Lindo Restaurant, 2620 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 10-17.
- La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 2500 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-17.
- Hamada Japanese Grill & Sushi, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 10-17.
- Subway, 2090 Baker Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 10-17.
- Coldstone Creamery/Planet Smoothie, 4225 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-17.
- Barista's, 4932 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-16.
- Firehouse Subs, 2745 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-16.
- Kuroshio Sushi Bar & Grille, 2700 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 10-16.
- Pizza Hut, 1386 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-16.
- Aurelio's Is Pizza, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 10-16.
- Hemingway's Bar and Grill, 29 W. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-16.
- Chick-Fil-A, 1201 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-16.
- Newk's Eatery, 1405 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 76. Date: 10-15.
- Fit Foodies, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 10-15.
- Joella's Hot Chicken, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 10-15.
- McDonald's, 5145 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 10-15.
- Jameric, 3349 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-15.
- Tom and Chee - Mobile, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-12.
- Five Finger Philly - Mobile, 2715 Peachtree Square, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 10-12.
- Flavors of Hawaii - Mobile, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 10-12.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.