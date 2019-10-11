Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 5-11.
- Taco Bell, 1180 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-10.
- Wing Zone, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 10-10.
- El Nopalito Mexican Restaurant, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 10-10.
- The Place, 700 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-10.
- Sunrise at East Cobb, 1551 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-10.
- Marietta Donut, 1282, Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-10.
- Marco's Pizza, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-10.
- Generations Pizza, 3696 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 10-10.
- Austell Social House, 2523 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 10-10.
- All Around The World - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-10.
- Subway, 1600 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 10-9.
- Jimmy John's, 801 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 10-9.
- Tokyo Sushi & Steakhouse, 4624 Camp Highland Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 10-9.
- Del Taco, 4300 East West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 10-9.
- KFC, 1970 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 10-9.
- Subway, 85 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 10-8.
- Unwind & Tap, 3901 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-8.
- House of Chan, 2469 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 10-8.
- Curry Curry Thai, 1385 Highlands Ridge Road, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 10-8.
- Salata, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 10-8.
- Subway, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 10-7.
- Asian Express, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 10-7.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2200 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 10-7.
- Tinto's Coffee House, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-7.
- Planet Wings and More, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 10-7.
- MTH Pizza, 1675 Cumberland Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 10-7.
- McDonald's, 1855 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 10-7.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.