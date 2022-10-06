Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 29-Oct. 5.
- Doughnut Dollies, 724 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-5.
- Wing Factory Cafe, 1161 Powder Springs Street SW, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 10-5.
- Hardee's #1500820, 2520 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-5.
- Zaxby's, 2603 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 10-5.
- Mexico Lindo Mexican Restaurant, 3565 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-5.
- Brandi's World Famous Hot Dogs, 1377 Church Street Ext., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-5.
- Checkers, 41 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-5.
- Domino's Pizza, 4691 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 10-5.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 40 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-5.
- Starbucks At Target - T-373, 2201 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 10-4.
- Daily Bread Cafe, 531 Roselane Street NW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 10-4.
- Rockin Jump, 2784 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 10-4.
- Aloft Atlanta At The Battery Atlanta - Tour, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 10-4.
- Las Islitas Food Truck - Mobile, 821 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 10-4.
- Beachie Crab, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Drive, Powder Springs. Score: 95. Date: 10-4.
- Pappasito's Cantina, 2788 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-3.
- Cool Beans Coffee Roasters-Mobile, 32 Waddell Street, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-3.
- Subway #54123, 1600 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 10-3.
- JR Crickets, 1854 Terrell Mill Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-3.
- Chick-Fil-A #513 Akers Mill, 2975 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-30.
- Starbucks Coffee #18951, 30 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-30.
- City Club Marietta, 510 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-30.
- Jersey Mikes Subs, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 9-29.
- Iron Age, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 9-29.
- Jim 'N Nicks BBQ, 4574 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 9-29.
- Copeland's of New Orleans, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-29.
- Waffle House #1100, 3335 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 9-29.
- TP - Good Game Powered by Top Golf Swing Suites, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 9-29.
- Smoothie King #681, 2840 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 9-29.
- Domino's Pizza, 49 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 9-29.
- Mr. Ag's, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 9-29.
