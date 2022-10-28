Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 19-27.
- Wellstar Community Hospice Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain, 475 Dickson Avenue NW in Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 10-27.
- New Lucky China, 3045 Gordy Parkway, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 10-27.
- Chick-Fil-A #3573, 3046 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-27.
- WZ Tavern East Cobb, 3062 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 10-27.
- Las Tortas Locas #2, 749 Roswell Street NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-27.
- Taqueria La Villa II, 2851 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 10-27.
- Dunkin Donuts #355732, 4100 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 10-27.
- Wendy's of Big Chicken, 1123 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-27.
- Planet Smoothie/Tasti D. Lite, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-26.
- Windy City Grill, 4017 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-26.
- Tonita's Restaurant, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 10-26.
- Hibachi Grill and Amazing Buffet, 3565 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 10-26.
- KSU Cafe - Starbucks, 402 Bartow Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-26.
- Okinawa Hibachi and Sushi Restaurant, 1605 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 83. Date: 10-26.
- Davinci's Pizzeria, 4200 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 10-26.
- Mi Casita, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-26.
- Panera Bread #1988, 1605 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 10-26.
- Access Restaurant and Lounge, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 92. Date: 10-26.
- Mae's Coffee Roasters - Mobile, 42 Kennedy Cove, Dallas. Score: 100. Date: 10-26.
- Tacos El Rey, 5029 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 10-26.
- Wings & Burger Haven, 2745 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 10-25.
- KSU Cafe - Chick-Fil-A, 1100 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marieta. Score: 100. Date: 10-25.
- KSU Cafe - Stingers, 1100 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 10-25.
- Captain D's, 3462 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 10-25.
- KSU - Hissho Sushi @ KSU Marietta, 860 Rossbacher Way SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-25.
- Jimmy John's, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 10-25.
- Wendy's of Chastain, 995 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 10-25.
- Oaks At West Cobb, 3292 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-25.
- Okko Ramen, 3045 Gordy Parkway, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 10-25.
- Indo Fusion At Marietta, 279 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-25.
- Giga-Bites Cafe, 1851 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-24.
- Taco Bell #32648, 1642 Mulkey Road, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 10-24.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-24.
- Waffle House #2168, 1176 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-24.
- Taco Mac, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 10-24.
- Subway #15670, 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-24.
- Wendy's of Vaughn, 1905 Vaughn Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 10-24.
- Sheraton Suites Galleria Atlanta - Food, 2844 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 10-24.
- Kale Me Crazy - East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-24.
- Wyndham Garden Marietta - Food, 455 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 10-24.
- Atlantic Buffet, 270 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 57. Date: 10-21.
- Starbucks #0033 - Inside Publix, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-21.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill - Sandy Plains 2, 3606 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-21.
- Xtraction, 2932 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-21.
- Big Fish & Chicken, 3190 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-21.
- Smoothie King, 2930 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 10-20.
- Starbucks Coffee #8469, 1721 Powder Spring Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 10-20.
- 3 Colors Asian Kitchen, 2060 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-20.
- Wing Factory Cafe, 1161 Powder Springs Street SW, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 10- 2i
- Wellstar Health System - Sawyer Road Bistro, 793 Sawyer Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-20.
- Sivas Tavern, 780 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-20.
- Buddha Delight, 2731 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-20.
- Cazadores Mexican Restaurant #2, 2731 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 10-20.
- Mexico Lindo Restaurant #1, 2620 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 10-20
- Tracxx Bar and Grill, 1644 Atlanta Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 10-20.
- Bernie's, 2825 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-20.
- Domino's Pizza #5740, 1721 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-20.
- Two "2" Sisters, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 10-20.
- MTH Pizza, 1675 Cumberland Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 10-20.
- Pelican's Snoballs, 1642 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-20.
- Springhill Suites Atlanta NW - Food, 230 Interstate North Circle, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 10-20.
- Roselane Health Center, 613 Roselane Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Score: 10-20.
- Best Western - Food, 2625 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Score: 10-19.
- Subway #17298, 3930 Austell Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 10-19.
- Jimmy John's, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 10-19.
- VFW Post 5408, 4764 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 10-19.
- Reid's Deli, 1338 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 10-19.
- Waffle House #2096, 4797 Canton Road., Mariettta. Score: 90. Date: 10-19.
- Waffle House #2070, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 10-23.
- Hooters of Cumberland, 2977 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-19.
- Waffle House #1659, 4097 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 87. Date: 10-19.
- Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital - Food, 2540 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-19.
- Tinto's Coffee House, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-19.
- US Deli, 873 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 10-19.
- Jimmy John's #3098, 270 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-19.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 4131 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 90. Date: 10-19.
- Cava, 2935 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-19.
- The Grateful Dawg! - Mobile, 4961 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-19.
- Dogwood Catering of Marietta - Base, 4961 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-19.
