Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 6-18.
- Jet's Pizza, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-18.
- Floyd Wings & Grill, 5395 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 84. Date: 10-18.
- Taco Mac, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-18.
- Grub Burger Bar, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 10-18.
- Siracusa's NY Pizzeria, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 10-18.
- El Ranchero #1, 562 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 10-18.
- Chick-Fil-A At Acworth #1146, 3295 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 10-18.
- Arby's #8041, 3319 N. Cobb Parkway, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 10-18.
- Hardee's #1506085, 3069 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 10-18.
- Taqueria El Guero, 4180 Austell ROad, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 10-18.
- Little Caesars, 2856 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 10-18.
- Hungry Howies, 4000 Frey Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-18.
- Panera Bread, 3384 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 10-18.
- Nature's Corner Market, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 10-17.
- Starbucks #454 - Inside Kroger, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 10-17.
- Starbucks Coffee #10555, 4069 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 10-17.
- Pizza Hut & Target - T-2091, 3378 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 10-17.
- Cook Out Restaurant, 9 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-17.
- McDonald's #1788, 1291 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 10-17.
- KFC, 1130 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 10-17.
- Waffle House #1149, 3275 Cobb Parkway, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 10-17.
- McDonald's #14377, 3316 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 10-17.
- Kennesaw Coffee Company, 3070 N. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 10-17.
- Updog Smoothies And Juices, 107 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-17.
- Frankie's, 3085 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 60. Date: 10-17.
- Taco Bell #4026, 1906 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-14.
- Waffle House #622, 2165 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 10-14.
- Panda Express #2726, 1380 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-14.
- Moe's Southwest Grill - Austell, 1605 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 10-14.
- Pizza Hut #4794, 1386 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 10-14.
- Chopt, 4250 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-14.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 1600 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-13.
- Subway #28731, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 10-13.
- C'Est Si Bon Pastry and Restaurant, 560 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 10-13.
- Taqueria Morelos, 1300 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 10-13.
- Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-13.
- Bowlero Austell, 2750 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 10-13.
- Cafe 200, 200 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 10-13.
- Wings Pub, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-13.
- Dev's Donuts, 1812 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 10-13.
- Ph'East - Fan T'Asia, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 10-13.
- Dunkin Donuts #356296, 2462 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 10-13.
- Pho Oh Pho, 1812 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-13.
- SGC Chicken & Seafood, 3886 Broad Street, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 10-13.
- Auntie Anne's Pretzels, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 10-12.
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2475 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-12.
- Starbucks #26561, 1955 Cobb Parkway N., Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-12.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 1435 Highlands Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 10-12.
- MOD Pizza, 1945 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 10-12.
- Queen Tea, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 10-12.
- Domino's Pizza, 2555 Prado Lane, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-12.
- Taquito Express, 3065 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 10-12.
- Vegreen Burger, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-12.
- Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-12.
- Atlanta Ice House, 2600 Prado Lane, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-12.
- WR Social House, 25 N. Park Square, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-12.
- LA Fitness #448 - Main, 4200 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 10-11.
- LA Fitness #448 - Spa, 4200 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-11.
- Holbrook Acworth - Main, 4491 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 10-11.
- Five Finger Philly #2 - Mobile, 2715 Peachtree Square, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-8.
- Subway #35293, 6110 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 10-7.
- Sonesta Select Atlanta Cumberland - Tour, 300 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 10-7.
- Auggie's Lucky Tacos - Mobile, 1951 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-7.
- Over Look Cafe, 2849 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- Zaxby's #61201, 2981 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- Douceur De France, 277 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- KFC/Taco Bell #G135091, 2540 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-6.
- Don Pedro's Mexican #2, 344 S. Fairground Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #1136, 2467 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 10-6.
- Murph's, 1 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 10-6.
- Night Owl Pizza, 1995 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- TK - TK Elevator - Level 5 Main Kitchen, 788 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 10-6.
- TK - TK Elevator - Level 4 Beverage Prep, 788 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 10-6.
- TK - TK Elevator - Level 26 Finishing Kitchen, 788 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 10-6.
- Jeremiah's Italian Ice, 4585 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 10-6.
- Viva Chicken, 1125 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
