Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 28-Nov. 2.
- Starbucks Coffee #13879, 811 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-2.
- Cinnabon, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-2.
- Whitcher Street Cafe, 55 Whitcher Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-2.
- Paco's Mexican Restaurant, 5015 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 82. Date: 11-2.
- Waffle House #853, 5602 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 11-2.
- Marietta Fish Market, 3185 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 11-2.
- Popeyes #3121, 2691 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-2.
- Chow King Grill & Buffet, 2400 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 11-2.
- The Little Hut - Mobile, 2470 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-2.
- WNB Factory, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 92. Date: 11-2.
- Dairy Queen, 1641 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-1.
- El Huarache Veloz, 1157 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-1.
- El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant #3, 2719 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 11-1.
- Captain D's #3546, 2811 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-1.
- Panda Express #1122, 2654 Springs Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-1.
- Chick-Fil-A At Vinings #1998, 2485 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 11-1.
- East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 11-1.
- Kung Fu Tea, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 11-1.
- Beer Barrel, 1294 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-31.
- Chartwells - Life University Socrates Cafe, 1269 Barclay Circle SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-31.
- Canvas Cafe & Bakery, 724 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 10-31.
- Chartwells - Life University Eagles' Landing Starbucks, 1269 Barclay Circle SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-31.
- Chartwells - Life University Plato's II Go, 1269 Barclay Circle SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-31.
- Fresh Bistro Platinum Tower, 400 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 10-31.
- Ocean Pot Seafood Boiler, 2468 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-31.
- Bruster's Real Ice Cream, 2044 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 10-28.
- Caribbean Breeze Eatery, 6231 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 88. Date: 10-28.
- A Portrait On A Plate Catering, 1588 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 10-28.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 10-28.
- Indian Hills Country Club - Food, 4001 Clubland Drive, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 10-28.
- Stilesboro Biscuits, 3590 Stilesboro Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 10-28.
- Atkins Park Tavern, 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 10-28.
- Frankie's, 3085 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 10-28.
- Zaxby's, 3160 Acworth Forest Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-28.
