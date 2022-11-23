Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 23 Damon Poirier Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 18-22.Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2675 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 11-22.Mountasia Family Funcenter #7, 175 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-21.Domino's Pizza #5737, 2323 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-21.Paisanos Catering, 3205 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-21.Mezza Luna Pasta & Seafood, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 11-21.Waffle House #595, 170 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-21.New Shangrila Bistro, 3545 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-21.Calentano, 1690 Powder Springs Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-21.Dunkin' Donuts #353902, 2378 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-18.Macland Wings and More, 4181 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.Cue's Billiards, 3372 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 11-18.Whataburger, 705 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.Green Coyote Cobb, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-18. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Health Inspections × Add a review as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post review × Your review has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch reviews Stop watching Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone adds a review. Notifications from this will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) reviews Leave a review Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add a review Watch reviews Stop watching Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Recent Restaurant Inspections Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 23 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 18 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 10 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 3 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Oct. 28 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Oct. 19 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Oct. 6 Restaurant Ratings for Sept. 29 Restaurant Ratings for Sept. 22 Restaurant Ratings for Sept. 15 See Who Won Trending Now UPDATE: County: Passport fee whistleblower letter contained 'misleading information' Recount confirms Burnette as Kennesaw City Council winner Chief Wellstar pediatrician retires after storied career caring for children AROUND TOWN: Cobb County leaders on what they're thankful for Gobble Jog offering last-minute registration
