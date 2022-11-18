Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 10-17.
- Tripti Delight, 2070 Attic Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-17.
- Subourbon Bar, 2718 Summers Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 11-17.
- Lemon Grass Thai Restaurant, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-17.
- Canoe, 4199 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 11-17.
- Waffle House #1616, 4875 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 99. Date: 11-17.
- Wing Cafe & Tap House, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-17.
- Cru Food & Wine Bar, 915 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 11-17.
- Aroma Indian Bistro, 4750 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 91. Date: 11-17.
- Cereal Lab The - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-17.
- Cereal Lab The - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-17.
- Aloha Shaved Ice - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-17.
- Papa Roy's Louisiana Kitchen, 2517 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-17.
- Aloha Shaved Ice - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-17.
- Viva Chicken Food Truck - Mobile, 1125 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-17.
- Subway, 2520 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-16.
- Bowl The, 369 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 11-16.
- Mazzy's Sports Bar & Grill II, 2217 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-16.
- Sunrise at East Cobb, 1551 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-16.
- Waffle House #1348, 650 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-16.
- Bay Breeze Seafood, 1440 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 11-16.
- Creatwood Tavern, 1090 Windy Hill Road, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-16.
- Pisano's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, 2740 Summers Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 11-16.
- Rande Voo Restaurant Lounge, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 83. Date: 11-16.
- Paige's Bistro, 2523 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 11-16.
- Starbucks Coffee #18734, 1453 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-15.
- Bangkok Cabin Restaurant, 3413 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-15.
- Ralph's Tavern and Grill, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-15.
- Hooters of Kennesaw, 2102 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 11-15.
- Popeyes Chicken, 159 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-15.
- Varner's Station, 725 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 11-15.
- McDonald's #3341, 2049 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 11-15.
- Starbucks Coffee #52766, 4241 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-15.
- Four Fat Cows, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 11-15.
- The Third Door, 131 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-15.
- Sweet Magnolia Catering, 2805 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 11-15.
- China King, 2909 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 11-14.
- Another Chance, 2221 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 11-14.
- Billares Y Taqueria Guerrero, 350 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-14.
- You Food Sushi & Hibachi, 5345 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 11-14.
- Yummy Bistro, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 11-14.
- Thai of Austell, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 11-14.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 3372 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-10.
- Dunkin Donuts, 611 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-10.
- Twisted Kitchen, 125 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-10.
- Wallace Barbecue, 3035 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 11-10.
- Zone Coffee Bar The, 32 N. Fairground Street NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-10.
- Marco's Pizza #8438, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-10.
- Taquito Express, 3065 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 11-10.
- Flavors of Hawaii - Mobile, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 11-10.
- South Cobb Diner, 5850 Love Street, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 11-10.
- Dillon's, 2710 Jefferson Street, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 11-10.
- Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-10.
- Fountain The, 4843 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 11-10.
- Cozy Coop, 2500 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-10.
- Good Kitchen, 300 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-10.
