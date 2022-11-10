Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 3-9.
- China Inn, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 11-9.
- Lanzhou Ramen, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 11-9.
- Wendy's #2003, 3835 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-9.
- Curry Curry Thai Restaurant, 1385 Highlands Ridge Road, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 11-9.
- Subway #12320, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-8.
- Asian Express, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-8.
- Zaxby's #59601, 1225 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-8.
- Red's Timbers, 730 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 11-8.
- Chili's Grill & Bar #1202, 3625 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-8.
- Chef Cary's Cuisine, 32 Ayers Avenue NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-8.
- Chick-Fil-A at Sprayberry Square #806, 2530 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-8.
- IHOP #484, 1950 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 11-8.
- Kung Fu Tea, 2505 Chastain Meadows Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-8.
- Moon Indian Cuisine, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 11-8.
- Nutrition Stop The, 365 Villa Rica Way SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-8.
- Edible Endeavors Catering, 925 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 11-8.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-8.
- Jet's Pizza, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-7.
- Pad Thai & Chinese Cuisine, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 11-7.
- Tin Lizzy's Cantina, 3470 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-7.
- Marlow's Tavern Sandy Plains, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-7.
- McDonald's #31679, 4860 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 92. Date: 11-7.
- Nightlife Pizza Kennesaw, 3930 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-7.
- Queen Tea, 3625 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-7.
- Punch Bowl Social, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 11-7.
- Domino's Pizza #5747, 3545 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-4.
- Daily Grind Coffee House, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-4.
- Mr. Wonton, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-4.
- Cherokee Cattle Company, 2710 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-4.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant, 2430 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 11-4.
- Hoagie Bros., 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-4.
- Dunkin Donuts #358013, 4395 Acworth Dallas ROad NW, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 11-4.
- McDonald's #32523, 4381 Acworth Dallas Road NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 11-4.
- Macland Wings and More, 4181 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 42. Date: 11-3.
- Luna Maya Mexican Restaurant, 4320 East-West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 11-3.
- La Cubana, 45 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 11-3.
- M&J Home Cooking, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 11-3.
- Meehan's Public House, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 11-3.
- Atlantic Buffet, 270 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 11-3.
- Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 1265 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 11-3.
- Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-3.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.