Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 3-10.
- King Spring Chinese Restaurant, 3791 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 5-10.
- No. 1 China, 3240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 5-10.
- Ph'East - Fan T'Asia, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 52. Date: 5-10.
- Senor Tequila Grill & Bar 2, 3599 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 5-10.
- JR Crickets, 4479 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 5-9.
- Brandi's World Famous Hot Dogs, 1377 Church Street Ext., Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 5-9.
- Waffle House #1100, 3335 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 5-9.
- Zeke's Kitchen & Bar, 4454 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 5-9.
- Fruitea Bubbles Cafe Food Trailer - Base, 300 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 5-9.
- Fruitea Bubbles Cafe Food Trailer - Mobile, 300 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 5-9.
- Starbucks Coffee #11046, 4515 W. Village Way SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 5-8.
- Roam, 3101 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-8.
- Wing City, 2467 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 5-8.
- Sushi Village SC Fried Seafood & Chicken, 2647 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 5-8.
- Family Wings and Philly, 2754 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 5-8.
- Smoothie King #850, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 5-8.
- WNB Factory @ Smyrna, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 5-8.
- Sterling Culinary Management/Papa John's Cafe, 788 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-8.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2937 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 5-8.
- Waffle House #424, 4458 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 5-5.
- Zeus Greek Street Food, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 5-5.
- Jacks New Yorker Deli, 4691 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 5-5.
- Rodney's Jamaican Soul Food & Grill, 2453 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 5-4.
- Mint Leaf Indian Cuisine, 2350 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 5-4.
- KFC #G135085, 2637 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 5-4.
- Church's Texas Chicken #754, 3720 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 5-4.
- Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna #02191, 5120 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 5-3.
- Martin's Restaurant - Mableton Location, 6240 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 86. Date: 5-3.
- Popeyes #4005, 6077 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 87. Date: 5-3.
- Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 1265 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 5-3.
- Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 5-3.
- American Deli, 2900 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 5-3.
- Papa Roy's Louisiana Kitchen, 2517 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 5-3.
- Spice Corner, 3140 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-3.
