Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 1-8.
- Monterrey Mexican Restaurant #21, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 3-8.
- Arby's #6260, 4950 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 3-8.
- Wahlburgers, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 3-8.
- Coldstone Creamery #20730, 2850 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 3-8.
- Fuego Tortilla Restaurant, 50 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 3-8.
- Panda Express, 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-8.
- Frankie's Italian Restaurant, 3100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 3-8.
- Chipotle #3595, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 3-8.
- Blaqhaus, 16 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 3-8.
- McAlister's Deli, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-8.
- Mami Taco, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-8.
- Biscuit Belly, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-8.
- Lifestyle Cuisine, 4924 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 3-8.
- Waffle House #981, 4284 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 3-7.
- Taco L' 1,000,000, 2080 Favor Road SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-7.
- Mac McGee Battery, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 3-7.
- JR Crickets, 1854 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-7.
- Jambo Grill, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-7.
- Antico Pizza Napoletana, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 3-6.
- Starbucks Coffee #8577, 815 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-6.
- American Deli, 1230 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-6.
- Burger King #873, 3740 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-6.
- The China Doll Restaurant, 1230 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-6.
- House of Lu 2, 89 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-6.
- Round One Bowling & Amusement, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 3-6.
- 26 Thai Kitchen, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 3-6.
- Moons Wings & Hibachi, 3012 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-6.
- Anas Taqueria Mexican Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-6.
- The Freakin Incan, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 3-4.
- Subway #1587, 470 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-3.
- Menchie's Acworth, 3348 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 3-3.
- Tacos El Jarocho, 6260 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 3-3.
- Mr. AG's, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 3-3.
- Tassa Authentic Caribbean Cuisine, 224 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-2.
- Las Tortas Locas #7, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 3-2.
- Saigon Cafe, 2700 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-2.
- Zaxby's, 591 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-2.
- Taco Bell #3889, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-2.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #3, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 3-2.
- Allgood Head Start, 461 Allgood Road NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-2.
- El Jefe's Taqueria, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 3-2.
- McCray's Tavern East Cobb, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 3-2.
- Cozy Coop, 2500 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-2.
- Bojangles #598, 2745 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-2.
- Dunkin Donuts #353213, 4661 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 99. Date: 3-1.
- Mediterranean Grill, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 3-1.
- AJ's Famous Seafood & Poboy's, 2100 ROswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-1.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #14, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 3-1.
- Fuji Hana Steak & Sushi, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 3-1.
- Bagelicious, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-1.
- Bonefish Grill #7112, 2997 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-1.
- Wendy's #11718, 4932 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-1.
- Jersey Mike's Subs #5020, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 3-1.
- Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, 2825 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-1.
- Lomi Restaurant, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-1.
