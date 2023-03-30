Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 22-29.
- Chris' Caribbean Bistro, 4479 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-29.
- Starbucks Coffee #11788, 2495 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-29.
- Burger King #9978, 4285 Bells Ferry Road, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 3-29.
- Casanova Mexican Restaurant, 1651 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-29.
- Canton Cook III Restaurant, 2063 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-29.
- Pizza Hut #39375, 4221 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
- Taza Grill, 4641 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-29.
- Three Dollar Cafe, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 3-29.
- Barista's, 4932 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-28.
- The Patty Wagon, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-28.
- The Patty Wagon - Mobile, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-28.
- The Patty Wagon - Base, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-28.
- Yogli Mogli - Johnson Ferry, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-28.
- KSU - Jamba By Blendid, 1100 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-28.
- KSU - Dunkin Donuts, 860 Rossbacher Way SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-28.
- The Patty Wagon II - Mobile, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-28.
- J Buffalo Wings, 2580 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-28.
- Starbucks At Target - T-373, 2201 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-27.
- Dunkin Donuts #345878, 1610 Ridenour Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 3-27.
- Copper Top Cafe, 3100 Cumberland Boulevard, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-27.
- Zaxby's, 2205 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 3-27.
- Dairy Queen #10728, 380 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 3-27.
- Taco Bell #5623, 2971 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-27.
- Rockin Jump, 2784 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 3-27.
- The Freakin Incan, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 90. Date: 3-27.
- Good Kitchen & Market, 116 Margaret Avenue NE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-27.
- Ph'East - Poke Burri, 925 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 3-27.
- The Freakin Incan, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 3-27.
- Cafe Clement, 1438 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-27.
- Papa John's Pizza #182, 2697 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-24.
- Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant, 2418 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 3-24.
- Wendy's, 1270 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 3-24.
- Papa John's Pizza #181, 931 Whitlock Avenue SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- US Cafe Express, 2350 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-23.
- Marietta Pizza Company, 3901 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-23.
- Taco Bell #16821, 4370 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- Martin's Restaurant, 1215 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 3-23.
- Waffle House #1496, 3255 Florence Road, Powder Springs. Score: 89. Date: 3-23.
- Biryani-N-Grill, 2590 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 42. Date: 3-23.
- Dunkin Donuts, 2525 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- Kelosa Kitchen, 2470 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 3-23.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-22.
- Philly Connection, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-22.
- Domino's Pizza #5739, 2146 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-22.
- Waffle House #154, 2758 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 3-22.
- Night Life Pizza, 562 Wylie Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-22.
- This Is It, 2776 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 3-22.
- Capozzi's, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-22.
- Cielo Blue Mexican Grill & Cantina, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-22.
- Domino's Pizza, 3333 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-22.
- Jimmy Mac's Food & Spirits, 3205 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 3-22.
- Pokeworks, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-22.
- Another Broken Egg Cafe, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 3-22.
- Pizza Hut #4772, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-22.
- Cafe At Paces West, 2727 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 3-22.
- First Watch, 1080 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-22.
- Shish Kabob Mediterranean Grill, 2060 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-22.
