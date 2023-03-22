web only Restaurant Ratings: The Week of March 22 Damon Poirier Mar 22, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 16-21. Jersey Mike's Subs, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-21.Firehouse Subs #1391, 2745 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-21.Burn By Rocky Patel, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 3-21.American Deli, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 3-21.Subway #36637, 6520 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 3-21.Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-21.Twisted Taco Express, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 3-21.Villa Italian Kitchen, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 3-21.Mr. Cow, 1000 Cumberland Mall Drive, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-21.Arby's #1218, 2626 Sandy Plains Road NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-20.McDonald's #35635, 3260 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 3-20.Italy's Pizzeria, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-20.China Dragon Restaurant, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 3-20.Wendy's of Shallowford, 2961 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-20.Krystal #ATL051, 5140 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 72. Date: 3-20.Tokyo Express - Cumberland Mall, 1000 Cumberland Mall Drive, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 3-20.Subway #22432, 1295-B Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 3-17.Subway, 2610 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-17.El Velero Seafood & Mexican Restaurant, 768 Sandtown Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-17.Good2Go Food Truck - Base, 2697 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-17.Good2Go Food Truck - Mobile, 2697 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-17.Papa John's Pizza #185, 1325 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-16.Jimmy John's, 1337 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-16.Wingz on Wheelz, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 3-16.Cook Out Restaurant, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-16.Chicken Salad Chick, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-16.Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-16.Yard House Restaurant #8375, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 3-16. Recent Restaurant Inspections Restaurant Ratings: The Week of March 22 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of March 16 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of March 9 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Feb. 28 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Feb. 22 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Feb. 15 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Feb. 9 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Feb. 1 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Jan. 27 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Jan. 18
