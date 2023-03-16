Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 9-15.
- Waffle House #2156, 2720 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 3-15.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #1464, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-15.
- Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 71. Date: 3-15.
- Social Kitchen, 3100 Interstate North Circle SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 3-15.
- Overlook Cafe, 2859 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-15.
- Gorin's Cafe At Galleria, 400 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 3-14.
- Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, 501 Roberts Court NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 3-14.
- Mellow Mushroom, 2950 News Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 3-14.
- Rosa's Pizza, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-14.
- Ph'East - Lifting Noodles Ramen, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 3-14.
- Don Diego Restaurant, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 90. Date: 3-14.
- Keegan's Public House, 1625 Ridenour Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-14.
- Sam's BBQ 1, 4958 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-14.
- Kai's & Ko Restaurant & Lounge, 2520 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-14.
- House of Ming, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-14.
- Beachie Crab, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Drive, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 3-14.
- Panera Bread, 964 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 3-14.
- El Camaleon Restaurant & Night Club, 723 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 3-13.
- Paulee's Place II, 950 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 3-13.
- Twin Peaks Kennesaw, 2475 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 3-13.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 2421 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-13.
- Penang Malaysian & Thai Cuisine, 2491 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 84. Date: 3-13.
- Rose's Bakery, 3349 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 3-13.
- The Vineyard Cafe & Wine Bar, 1295 W. Spring Street SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-13.
- Cafe Rivkah, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-13.
- Dunkin Donuts #349086, 3139 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 3-10.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant - Town Center, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-10.
- Tiger Tiger, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-10.
- El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2716 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-10.
- Tofu Village, 700 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-9.
- Panda Express #1135, 4275 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 3-9.
- The Place, 700 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-9.
- Live! At The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 73. Date: 3-9.
- Bowl Lab, 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-9.
- Church's Chicken #732, 75 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 3-9.
- Wing City, 1750 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 3-9.
- Subway #35117, 603 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-9.
- Cafe Comma, 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-9.
- Ray's Donuts, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-9.
- Firehouse Subs, 4648 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 88. Date: 3-9.
- Chuck E. Cheese #729, 2990 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-9.
