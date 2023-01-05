web only Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Jan. 5 MDJ Staff Jan 5, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 29-Jan. 4.Bruster's Ice Cream, 2420 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 1-4.Dunkin Donuts #302140/Baskin Robbins, 2651 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-4.Subway, 1871 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-4.Mikkey's Retro Grill, 400 Village Green Circle, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 1-4.Chopt East Cobb, 4250 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-4.KSU Cafe - Jamba, 395 Cobb Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-4.Jambo Grill, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-4.Hong Kong Star Chinese Cuisine, 4719 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 1-3.Westfield Tavern, 4401 Shallowford Road, Roswell. Score: 90. Date: 1-3.Starbucks Coffee #13946, 4648 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 12-29Yeero Village, 4751 Sandy Plains Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 12-29.KFC/Taco Bell #G135069, 4720 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 87. Date: 12-29.Lucia's Italian Restaurant, 4705 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 91. Date: 12-29.C. Ellet's Steakhouse, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 12-29.Chick-Fil-A #0802 at Woodlawn Square, 1201 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 12-29.Solana East Cobb, The, 1032 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-29.Fresh Squeezed Juice Bar, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-29.JJ Dominican Snacks, 2198 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 12-29.El Palenque Event Hall, 1477 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-29.Ocean Pot Seafood Boiler, 2468 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-29. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Health Inspections × Add a review as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post review × Your review has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch reviews Stop watching Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone adds a review. Notifications from this will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) reviews Leave a review Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add a review Watch reviews Stop watching Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Recent Restaurant Inspections Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Jan. 5 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 29 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 22 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 14 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 7 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 1 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 23 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 18 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 10 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 3 See Who Won Trending Now Cobb families who sued school district over lack of mask mandate win appeal Cobb County, Savage spar in first hearing on redistricting fight Bernardo's brings fresh take on Southwestern cuisine to Kennesaw Pebblebrook to perform in HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands on Feb. 4 Flooding closes Noonday Creek Park Wednesday
