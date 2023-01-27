Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 18-26.
- Hoboken Cafe, 688 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-26.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #576, 2973 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-26.
- Cracker Barrell Old Country Store #30, 2150 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-26.
- El Super Pan, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 1-26.
- Subway (Inside Walmart), 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-26.
- Wendy's #2636, 185 S. Service Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 1-25.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #20, 4250 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-25.
- IHOP #426, 179 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 1-25.
- Moxie Burger, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-25.
- Smitty's Lockdown BBQ, 2900 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 1-25.
- JJ's Pizzeria, 2211 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-25.
- Righteous 'Que, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-25.
- American Deli, 1651 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 1-25.
- Wendy's of Powder Springs, 55 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 1-25.
- House of Lu III, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-25.
- El Barco Marisqueria, 2200 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-25.
- Auggie's Lucky Tacos - Mobile, 1951 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 1-25.
- Auggie's Street Tacos - Base, 1951 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-25.
- Energy Zone Marietta, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-25.
- Taco Loco, 601 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 1-25.
- Crooked Tree Cafe, 915 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-24.
- Chick-Fil-A, 2661 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-24.
- El Salvador Bakery, 172 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 1-24.
- Dave & Buster's #5200004, 2215 D & B Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 1-24.
- McDonald's #4905, 2700 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 1-24.
- Tip Top Donuts, 745 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-24.
- Jersey Mike's, 2014 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 1-24.
- The Cigar Cellar, 2500 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 1-24.
- Pizza Hut #39525, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 1-24.
- Oy! Restaurant, 2355 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 1-24.
- Kwench Juice Cafe, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 1-24.
- Taco Bell #30610, 2204 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 1-23.
- Dunkin Donuts, 2340 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-23.
- Parkway Cafe, 1850 Parkway Place, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-23.
- Zaxby's #59601, 1225 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-23.
- Burger King #3900, 1201 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-23.
- Waffle House #494, 920 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 1-23.
- Zaxby's, 5201 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 1-23.
- Rotana Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 1-23.
- Baby Tommy's Taste of New York, 497 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-23.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-23.
- Wingstop Marietta #1401, 51 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-23.
- Pizza Hut #39380, 250 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-23.
- Firehouse Subs Silver Comet, 4264 Camp Highland Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 1-23.
- Del Taco #1143, 2521 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 1-20.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 1-20.
- Salata #86, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-20.
- Himalayan Kitchen, 1651 Roswell Street, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 1-20.
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 1610 Ridenour Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 84. Date: 1-20.
- Taco T, 1065 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 1-20.
- Burger King #6280, 164 Barrett Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 1-19.
- 3 Amigos Mexican Bar & Grill, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 1-19.
- Delkwood Grill, 2769 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 1-19.
- La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4090 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 97. Date: 1-19.
- Bojangles, 5220 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 1-19.
- Shane's Rib Shack, 3155 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 1-19.
- Sam's BBQ 1, 4958 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 73. Date: 1-19.
- Dollar Cafe, 5240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 1-19.
- Pizza Hut #39452, 1075 Whitlock Avenue SW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-19.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2675 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-19.
- House of Ming, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 1-19.
- Tubtim Siam Thai Cuisine, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-19.
- The Public House at Vinings - Food (Inside Hotel Indigo Atlanta Vinings), 2857 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 1-19.
- Old South Bar-B-Q, 601 Burbank Circle SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 1-18.
- Soul Food Train Eatery, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-18.
- Wingstop, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 1-18.
- Wendy's #146, 1110 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 1-18.
- Hudson Grille Kennesaw, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-18.
- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, 790 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-18.
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 475 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-18.
- Boru Ramen Noodle & Poke Bar, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 1-18.
- La Peda Tacos and Wings, 1592 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-18.
- Domino's Pizza, 1230 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-18.
- Carlo's Pizza, 1100 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-18.
- Your Pie Smyrna, 2440 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 1-18.
