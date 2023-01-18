Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Jan. 18 Damon Poirier Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 12-17.Shadowood Cafe, 2110 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 1-17.El Pollo Dorado, 715 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-17.Costa Mar Seafood & Grill, 677 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 1-17.McDonald's #10925, 645 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 1-17.Eataliano Kitchen Pizza Bar, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 1-17.Taco Macho, 749 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 1-17.Arby's #1217 @ East Cobb Crossing, 4367 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-13.Zaxby's, 5230 Stilesboro Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-13.Golden Crust, 180 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-13.La Madeleine #602, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-13.Juice Bar Paradise, 1453 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 1-13.876 Nyam Minz, 1475 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 1-13.Hoboken Bread & Bagel Company, 1033 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-12.Wingstop #619, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 1-12.Chopstix Sushi House and Asian Fusion, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 86. Date: 1-12.Waffle House #2200, 2316 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 1-12.Burger King #3662, 2112 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 1-12.JD's Bar-B-Que, 4424 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 86. Date: 1-12.Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 1-12.Rise Coffee & Tea, 4651 Sandy Plains Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 1-12.Wendy's of Roswell/Lecroy, 2238 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-12.Gusto! 688 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-12.Nachos Taqueria & More, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-12.Two Hands, 840 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-12. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Health Inspections × Add a review as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post review × Your review has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch reviews Stop watching Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone adds a review. Notifications from this will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) reviews Leave a review Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add a review Watch reviews Stop watching Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Recent Restaurant Inspections Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Jan. 18 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Jan. 12 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Jan. 5 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 29 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 22 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 14 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 7 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 1 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 23 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 18 See Who Won Trending Now Two students injured in fight at Daniell Middle School City of South Fulton launches $330,000 emergency rent and mortgage assistance program AROUND TOWN: Chairwoman Cupid's actions in map fight debated Ossoff touts support for Lockheed, Dobbins and the Chattahoochee before Cobb Chamber Blaylock puts his name in transfer portal
