Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 5-11.
- Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 1-11.
- Waffle House #690, 2805 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-11.
- M&J Home Cooking, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-11.
- Mirko Pasta, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-11.
- Del Taco #1133, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 1-11.
- Waffle House #778, 1398 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-11.
- Goldbergs Fine Foods, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 1-11.
- Joella's Hot Chicken, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 1-11.
- Haveli Indian Cuisine, 490 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-11.
- Wendy's of Merchants Walk, 1312 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-11.
- Willie B's Sisters Southern Cuisine - Truck No. 1 Mobile, 6041 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 1-11.
- Steak N Shake, 2736 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 1-11.
- Biscuits and More, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-11.
- Willie B's Sisters Southern Cuisine - Truck No. 2 Mobile, 6041 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 1-11.
- Chicago's Restaurant, 4401 Shallowford Road, Roswell. Score: 91. Date: 1-11.
- Krystal ATLF27, 3520 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-11.
- Taco Bell #4740, 5161 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 1-10.
- Australian Bakery & Cafe, 48 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-10.
- Yasin's Homestyle Seafood & Chicken, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-10.
- Wendy's, 2380 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 1-10.
- Subway, 3079 Hidden Forest Court, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-10.
- Subway, 2909 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 1-10.
- SUBWAY #13584, 5158 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 1-10.
- Cielo Blue Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1080 Windy Hill Road, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 1-9.
- Chili's Grill & Bar #294, 851 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 1-9.
- Sabor Do Brazil, 2800 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 1-9.
- Minas Emporium, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 1-9.
- The Read By The Merchant, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 1-9.
- I Luv Pho, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 1-9.
- Mac's Chophouse, 19 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-9.
- Mac's Raw Bar & Market, 23 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-9.
- Krystal ATLF16, 5020 Glade Road, Acworth. Score: 85. Date: 1-9.
- Papa John's Pizza #771, 3165 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-6.
- Domino's Pizza #4139, 3643 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 1-6.
- The Tomatoes Country Buffet, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 1-6.
- Sunny's Bagels & Deli, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 1-6.
- Wildwood Cafe @ 3200, 3200 Windy Hill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 1-6.
- Shivam Chaat Corner, 1826 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-6.
- Tuesday Coffee & Shoppe, 137 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-6.
- Lazy Labrador Coffee House, 2886 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 1-6.
- The Cafe At Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 1-6.
- Wing Factory 3, 2997 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 1-5.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill #1105, 2999 Cumberland Boulevard, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 1-5.
- Texas Roadhouse #162, 2475 Barrett Creek Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 1-5.
- Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-5.
- El Serranito, 2520 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-5.
- Calentano 2, 1815 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-5.
