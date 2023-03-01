Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 22-28.
- Papa John's Pizza #183, 3240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 2-28.
- C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar, 3300 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 2-28.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of East Cobb #5002, 4721 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-28.
- Chick-Fil-A #0810, 3100 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 2-28.
- McDonald's #33934, 2371 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-28.
- ATL Wings & Seafood, 3315 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 2-28.
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 751 Whitlock Avenue SW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-28.
- Jameric, 3349 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 2-28.
- Martin's Restaurant, 3101 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-28.
- Zaxby's, 2756 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-27.
- Zaxby's, 1640 Old Highway 41, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 2-27.
- Luna Maya Mexican Cantina, 1575 Crater Lake Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 2-27.
- Little Caesars, 2350 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 2-27.
- Corazon Mexicano Cantina, 1199 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-27.
- China Moon, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-24.
- Camp's Kitchen and Bar, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-24.
- Taco Bell #32646, 2943 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-24.
- Arby's #5777, 4288 Bells Ferry Road, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-24.
- Waffle House #614, 1811 Williams Drive, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-24.
- The Border Mexican Restaurant, 2569 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 2-24.
- McDonald's #6824, 778 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-24.
- High Altitude Cafe, 1 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 2-24.
- Euro ATL, 1265 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 2-24.
- Taqueria Margarita, 860 Six Flags Road, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 2-24.
- Natty's Jamaican and Soul Food Restaurant, 680 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-24.
- Hot Wok Chinese Restaurant, 3894 Due West Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 2-23.
- El Volcan Restaurante, 371 Pat Mell Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 2-23.
- Burger King #4004, 650 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 2-23.
- Maggiano's Little Italy #200, 1601 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 2-23.
- Bezoria, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 2-23.
- Monkey Barrel, 688 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-23.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 1680 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 2-23.
- The Phoenix At Johnson Ferry, 9 Sherwood Lane SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-23.
- 4 Season Wings, 2769 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 2-23.
- Elizabeth's Delightful Edibles, 3894 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-23.
- J's Snack Land, 2585 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 2-22.
- Doc Green's, 3220 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 2-22.
- China Kitchen, 470 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-22.
- Olde Towne Tavern & Grille, 2500 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-22.
- Fire Stone Chinese Cuisine, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-22.
- Ege Sushi & Japanese Cuisine, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-22.
- China Wok, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 2-22.
- Fly High Burgers - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-22.
- Fly High Burgers - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 2-22.
- DFC Presents Jus-Wing-N-It - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-22.
- Decorative Funnel Cakes - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-22.
- Atlantic Buffet, 270 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-22.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.