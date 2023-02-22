Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 15-21.
- Starbucks Coffee #8371, 2680 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 2-21.
- Goianao Restaurant and Catering, 1475 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-21.
- Taco Bell #2995, 2624 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 2-21.
- Gabriel's Desserts, 800 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-21.
- US Cafe, 4499 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 2-21.
- Vatica Indian Cuisine, 1475 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-21.
- KSU - High Point Cafe/Summit Building, 117 Marietta Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-21.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 3315 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 2-20.
- Dave Poe's BBQ, 660 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 2-20.
- Dairy Queen Store #12030, 3721 Largent Way, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-20.
- Comcast One Ballpark Center - Cafeteria, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 2-20.
- Comcast One Ballpark Center - Meeting Room Pantry, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 2-20.
- Mr. Wok, 1750 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-20.
- McDonald's #10232, 1195 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-20.
- Infusion Crab ATL, 2044 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-20.
- Prickly Pear, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 2-20.
- Gimme That Sugar - Base, 2243 Kilmory Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-20.
- Gimme That Sugar - Mobile, 2243 Kilmory Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-20.
- Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 3240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 2-20.
- Boru Ramen Noodle and Poke Bar, 154 Roswell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-20.
- Firehouse Subs West Cobb, 2500 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-20.
- Taqueria Tsunami, 1275 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-17.
- Herb's Rib Shack, 186 Windy Hill Road SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-17.
- Hook Line & Schooner, 4600 W. Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 2-17.
- Amerian Deli, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-17.
- Taqueria Tsunami - Base, 1275 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-17.
- McCray's West Village Tavern, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 2-16.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 4600 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 2-16.
- Dragon 168 Chinese Restaurant, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 2-16.
- Kumo Hibachi Sushi, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 2-16.
- Zama Mexican Cuisine & Margarita Bar, 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-16.
- Mambo Italiano, 2022 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 2-16.
- Mangos Caribbean Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 2-16.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 2810 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 2-16.
- Lucky Dragon, 3750 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 2-16.
- Cluck-N-Mooh, 3894 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-16.
- Zama Mexican Cuisine - Base, 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-16.
- Empire, 4360 Johnson Ferry Place, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 2-16.
- China Fun, 5200 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 2-15.
- Gourmet Cafe, 1166 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 2-15.
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 2995 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 2-15.
- Aloft Atlanta At The Battery Atlanta - Food, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 2-15.
- Las Tejitas, 2175 Old Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 2-15.
- Wings & Tings, 2555 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 2-15.
- Clubhouse ATL, 2852 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-15.
- Christos, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-15.
- Starbucks #65549, 2135 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-15.
- Charter of Vinings, 2401 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 2-15.
