Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Feb. 1 Damon Poirier Feb 1, 2023 Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 27-31. Starbuck Cofee #11873, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-31.Lakeside Cafe, 900 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 1-31.Jersey Mike's Subs, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 1-31.El Salvador Bakery, 172 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-31.El Taco Veloz, 2431 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 1-31.Chicken Salad Chick, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-31.Krystal #MAR024, 271 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-31.Chipotle Mexican Grill, 54 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-31.Safari Kitchen, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-31.Knuckies Hoagies, 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-31.Panera Bread, 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 1-31.Caribbean Vybez Cuisine, 3217 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 1-31.Goldbergs Bagel Co. & Deli, 1062 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-30.Willie Jewell's Old School Bar-B-Q, 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 1-30.Fugu Express, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-30.Peach Cobbler Cafe, 2450 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 1-30.Little Caesars Pizza, 603 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-27.L' Thai West, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 1-27.Dairy Queen, 5057 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 1-27.Fresh to Order, 1333 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 1-27.Kale Me Crazy - Smyrna, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 1-27.101 Bagel Cafe, 4811 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 1-27.Jamaican Jerk BIZ, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 1-27.Douceur De France, 277 S. Marietta Parkway SW., Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 1-27.
