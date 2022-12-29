Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 29 Damon Poirier Dec 29, 2022 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 22-28.A Tasty Touch, 2111 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-28.Olde Towne Athletic Club - Food, 4950 Olde Towne Parkway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-28.Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar Marietta, 1477 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-28.Schlotzsky's Deli, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-28.Mac's Chophouse, 19 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 12-28.Marie's Kitchen, 1510 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-28.Buddy's Place LLC - Mobile, 24 Allatoona Landing Road SE, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 12-28.Jimmy John's, 801 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-27.Dragon 168 Chinese Restaurant, 3721 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 95. Date: 12-27.Pollo Campero, 260 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-27.Movie Tavern, 4651 Woodstock Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 12-27.Silverspot Cinema, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 12-27.Fork in the Road Halal Food, 4148 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 12-27.Juice Me Too, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 12-22.Papa John's Pizza #411, 4811 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-22.Red Curry Thai, 4724 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-22.Popeyes, 1000 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-22.Palate Paradise - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-22.Palate Paradise - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 12-22.Kwench Juice Cafe, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 12-22. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Health Inspections × Add a review as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post review × Your review has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch reviews Stop watching Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone adds a review. Notifications from this will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) reviews Leave a review Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add a review Watch reviews Stop watching Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Recent Restaurant Inspections Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 29 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 22 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 14 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 7 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 1 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 23 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 18 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 10 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 3 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Oct. 28 See Who Won Trending Now 2 children pulled from partially frozen lake in Kennesaw Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge in trade with Yankees Marietta man arrested for alleged child molestation Activist sues to block Cobb's 'home rule' map Chattahoochee River Act signed into law
