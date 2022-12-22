Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 14-21.
- Phenomenal Seafood, 2495 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 12-21.
- Little Caesars, 2856 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 12-21.
- Jerusalem Bakery and Grill, 1175 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 12-20.
- Domino's Pizza #4130, 4724 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-20.
- Starbucks Coffee #8215, 31 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-20.
- B&B Fish and Wings, 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 98. Date: 12-20.
- Marietta Crawfish & Seafood, 1420 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-20.
- Carzell's Kitchen, 3217 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 12-20.
- The Rusty Barrel, 138 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-20.
- Marietta Burger Bar, 1392 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-20.
- Bar 44, 2755 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 12-20.
- Mr. Cow, 1000 Cumberland Mall Drive, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-20.
- Marco's Pizza #8438, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-20.
- Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant #1, 760 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 12-19.
- Smoothie King #1456, 280 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 12-19.
- Tasty Crab House, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 80. Date: 12-19.
- Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria, 2332 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 12-16.
- Wendy's #90, 2808 Spring Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-16.
- Smoothie King, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 12-16.
- Domino's Pizza #4129, 4154 Austell Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 12-15.
- Sarah Jeans Ice Cream, 109 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 12-15.
- Hoang Long Restaurant, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-15.
- What's For Lunch - Best Eats Ever, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-15.
- The Marietta Local, 148 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-15.
- Casa Grande, 2810 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 86. Date: 12-15.
- Martin's Restaurant - Powder Springs Location, 4088 Austell Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 80. Date: 12-15.
- Mr. Diddy's, 2200 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 12-15.
- Jacobs Java Cafe, 1350 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-15.
- Sweetreats, 134 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 12-15.
- Kobe Steakhouse, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-15.
- Waffle House #34, 2642 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta - Restaurant, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 12-14.
- Fish Thyme Restaurant & Bar, 3979 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 12-14.
- Martin's Restaurant, 3721 Floyd Road, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 12-14.
- Asahi Japanese Steak & Sushi, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-14.
- 575 Bistro, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 12-14.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta Employee Dining, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 12-14.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta Banquet Kitchen, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 12-14.
- The Poke Company, 789 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-14.
- Loaded Potato Bar, 4338 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 12-14.
- Moxie Burger, 1600 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 12-14.
- Turmeric Indian Restaurant, 1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-14.
- Mediterranean Express, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Updog Smoothies and Juices, inside LA Fitness, 4200 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
- Updog Smoothies and Juices, 107 Church Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-14.
