Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 7-13.
- Taco Bell #30596, 4042 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 87. Date: 12-13.
- Toyin Takeout, 495 Pat Mell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 12-13.
- Two Birds Tap House, 52 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-13.
- Dairy Queen Brazier #10727, 3913 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 95. Date: 12-13.
- Sabrosita Antojitos Y Paleteria, 2142 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 12-13.
- McDonald's (Inside Chevron) #12866, 5115 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 95. Date: 12-13.
- JG Chicken and Seafood, 3660 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 12-13.
- Marietta Melt Yard, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-13.
- Issa Funnel - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-13.
- Issa Funnel - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-13.
- Papa John's Pizza #420, 5100 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 12-12.
- Zeigler's BBQ & Catering, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 12-12.
- Capo's Italian Restaurant, 3450 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 12-12.
- TP - Cobb County Sportservice Inc. DBA The Roxy, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 12-12.
- Hong Kong Star, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 12-12.
- Superica Braves #305, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 12-12.
- Panera Bread, 3625 Spring Hill Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 12-12.
- Piu Bello, 2014 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 12-12.
- El Rinconcito Tropical, 4337 Dallas Acworth Highway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 12-10.
- Old Vinings Inn, 3011 Paces Mill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-9.
- Cheeseburger Bobby's, 125 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-9.
- Buffalo Wild Wings #87, 125 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 12-9.
- Martin's Restaurant, 2005 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 12-9.
- McDonald's #5533, 2591 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 12-9.
- Subway #61030, 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 12-9.
- Subway, 2090 Baker Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 12-9.
- Starbucks Coffee #8411, 2424 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-8.
- Paleteria Michuacana, 737 Roswell Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-8.
- Starbucks Coffee #8260, 1207 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-8.
- Time To Dine, 2121 New Market Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 12-8.
- Waffle House #2156, 2720 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 12-8.
- Taqueria Tsunami, 70 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-8.
- Julia's Taqueria, 737 Roswell Street NE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 12-8.
- Madra's Restaurant, 2349 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 12-8.
- On North, Eatery and Bar, 113 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-8.
- Smoothie King #1309, 1550 Crater Lake Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 12-8.
- IC Hot, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 12-8.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.