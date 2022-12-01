Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 1 Damon Poirier Dec 1, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 23-30.Thai Taste, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 11-30.Kuroshio Sushi Bar & Grille, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-30.Vespucci's Pizza & Pasta Tavern, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 11-30.J. Christopher's, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-30.Marlow's Tavern, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 11-30.Brewsters Neighborhood Grille, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-30.Mzizi Coffee Roaster, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 11-30.Clean Juice, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-30.Cafe 360, 360 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-30.Maui Wowie Hot Chicken - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-30.Good2Go Kitchen, 2697 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-30.Maui Wowie Hot Chicken - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-30.Hong Kong City, 2142 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 11-29.Ben's Crab, 1061 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 11-29.Jimmy John's, 3100 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 11-28.Catered Southern Events, 2045 Attic Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-28.Joella's Hot Chicken, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 11-28.Cafe De Coco, 4721 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 11-23. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Health Inspections × Add a review as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post review × Your review has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch reviews Stop watching Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone adds a review. Notifications from this will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) reviews Leave a review Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add a review Watch reviews Stop watching Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Recent Restaurant Inspections Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Dec. 1 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 23 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 18 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 10 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Nov. 3 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Oct. 28 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Oct. 19 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Oct. 6 Restaurant Ratings for Sept. 29 Restaurant Ratings for Sept. 22 See Who Won Trending Now Kennesaw Whataburger opens to enthusiastic response Marietta City Council prepares to redraw ward maps Controversial west Cobb rezoning withdrawn Thanksgiving holiday causes slowdown in ballot mailings, election director says Marietta eyes fee hikes to fund raises
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.