Restaurant Ratings: The Week of April 26 Damon Poirier Apr 26, 2023 Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for April 20-25. Chartwells - Life University Student Housing Dining Hall, 1100 Barclay Circle SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 4-25.Orient Express, 2921 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 4-25.Marco's Pizza, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-25.Kobe Steakhouse, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 4-25.Shish Kabob Mediterranean Grill, 2060 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 4-25.Pho Oh Pho, 1812 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 4-24.El Nomada Raspados Y Antojitos - Mobile, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 4-24.Moon Indian Cuisine, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 67. Date: 4-24.Bandido Wings - Base, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-24.Taqueria El Buen Sazon, 814 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 4-24.Energy Zone Marietta, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 4-24.Taqueria El Buen Sazon Exfs, 814 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-24.China Great Wall, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 4-21.New China House, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 4-21.Big Easy Snoballs, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-21.Panera Bread, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 4-20.
