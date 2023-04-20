Restaurant Ratings: The Week of April 20 MDJ Staff Apr 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for April 13-19. Loaded Potato Bar, 4338 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 4-19.Brazil Pizza, 279 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-19.Bartaco, 2950 New Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 4-19.Stockyard Burger's & Bones, 2850 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 4-18.Checkers Drive In, 2410 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 4-18.Flavors of Hawaii - Mobile, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-18.River Street Sweets - Savannah's Candy Kitchen, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 4-18.Flavors of Hawaii - Base, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-18.Popeyes, 1000 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 4-18.Flavors of Hawaii - Mobile 2, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-18.1738 Restaurant & Bar, 5780 C.H. James Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 4-18.Rio Steakhouse and Bakery, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 4-17.Wingz on Wheelz, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 4-14.Wellstar East Cobb Health Park - Parkside Bistro, 3747 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 4-14.Catfish Hox, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 4-14.Live! At The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 4-14.Mediterranean Express, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 4-14.Jimmy John's #1723, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-13.Tin Drum Asia Cafe, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 4-13.Race Trac Cafe, 200 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-13.Dev's Donuts, 1812 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 4-13.Mersi Chef Persian Food, 1735 Tuscan Heights Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 4-13.Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 4-13.Starbucks 63850 At Galleria Park, 200 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 4-13. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Health Inspections × Add a review as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post review × Your review has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch reviews Stop watching Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone adds a review. Notifications from this will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) reviews Leave a review Log In Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Add a review Watch reviews Stop watching Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Recent Restaurant Inspections Restaurant Ratings: The Week of April 20 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of April 13 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of March 30 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of March 22 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of March 16 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of March 9 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Feb. 28 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Feb. 22 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Feb. 15 Restaurant Ratings: The Week of Feb. 9 See Who Won Right Now 84° Sunny Humidity: 22% Cloud Coverage: 17% Wind: 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:01:38 AM Sunset: 08:13:10 PM Today A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
