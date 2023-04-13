Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 30-April 12.
- Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 1332 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-12.
- Bradley's Bar & Grill, 4961 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 4-11.
- Wellstar Health System - Tower & Church Bistro, 677 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-11.
- Montana's Bar & Grill, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 4-11.
- Marietta Sage Restaurant & Lounge, 962 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 4-11.
- Sior ATL, 1977 N. Park Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 4-11.
- Philly Connection, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 4-11.
- Starbucks #454 - Inside Kroger, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-11.
- Chaska, 1836 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 4-11.
- Fried Rice Master, 840 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-10.
- Morning Shift, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-10.
- TP - Braves Market Fresh and Fun Stand 343 At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 4-6.
- TP - Braves Market Fresh and Fun Stand 313 At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q Festivals LLC, 403 Sycamore Street, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 4-6.
- Domino's Pizza, 2555 Prado Lane, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-6.
- Auntie Anne's, 2860 Cumberland Mall Kiosk 5530, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 4-5.
- Top Spice Thai & Malaysia Restaurant, 2997 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 4-5.
- Starbucks, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 4-5.
- TP - Terrapin Taproom Concourse Bar At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-5.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Primo's Promenade Pizza, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Hometown Funnel Cakes, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Monstore, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 93. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Six Below, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Boomtown Snacks, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Country Cousins, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - TMC Employee Cafeteria, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - USA ICEE, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Peachtree Dippin Dots, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Coastal Dippin Dots, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Lickskillet Ice Cream, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Hickory Chip, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Miner's Cookhouse, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Primo's Piedmont Pizzeria, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - JB's Sports Bar & Grille, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Birds of Prey, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Macho Nacho, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Munchopolis Freestyle & Snacks, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Daddy O's, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Sugar Shack, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Dee Jays Diner, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Johnny Rockets, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 4-4.
- Wingstop, 3240 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 4-4.
- China Moon Restaurant, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 4-4.
- South City Kitchen Vinings, 1675 Cumberland Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Coaster Candy, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Munchopolis Dippin Dots, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Strutter Wings, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 4-4.
- TK - TK Elevator - Level 5 Main Kitchen, 788 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 4-4.
- TK - TK Elevator - Level 4 Beverage Prep, 788 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 4-4.
- TK - TK Elevator - Level 26 Finishing Kitchen, 788 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 4-4.
- Newk's Eatery, 1405 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 4-4.
- Sterling Culinary Management/Papa John's Cafe, 788 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 75. Date: 4-4.
- House of Chan, 2469 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 4-4.
- Luckey's BBQ Place, 2365 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 4-4.
- Mika Sushi, 4648 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 99. Date: 4-4.
- Baadshah Lounge and Bar, 562 Wylie Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-4.
- Big House BBQ - Mobile, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-4.
- IL Mee Restaurant, 1000 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 4-3.
- Art and Food/GCSS, 1395 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-3.
- Pho Dakao Restaurant, 2411 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 4-3.
- The Pirate's Boil, 2451 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 4-3.
- KFC #G135094, 12 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-31.
- Domino's Pizza #5742, 2766 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 3-31.
- Jet's Pizza, 4425 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 3-30.
- Dunkin' Donuts, 4928 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-30.
- Tin Lizzy's Cantina/Beni's Cubana, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 3-30.
- Fresh To Order, 1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 3-30.
- IHOP #489, 3130 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-30.
- Reveille Cafe, 2500 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-30.
- Vanilla Cafe, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-30.
- Pupusa Linda Vista, 941 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-30.
- Taco Macho, 749 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 3-30.
