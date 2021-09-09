Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 2-8.
- Domino's Pizza #4129, 4154 Austell Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 80. Date: 9-8.
- Carol's Cafe, 2543 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 9-7.
- Lakeside Cafe, 900 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 9-7.
- C'est Si Bon Pastry and Restaurant, 560 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 9-7.
- Mandarin Cafe, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 9-7.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 1680 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 9-7.
- Three Dollar Cafe, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 74. Date: 9-7.
- Las Tejitas, 2175 Old Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 9-7.
- Olde Towne Tavern & Grille, 2500 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 9-3.
- Wing Cafe & Tap House, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 9-3.
- Big Easy Snoballs, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-3.
- Bobby's BBQ House, 705 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 92. Date: 9-3.
- A Tasty Touch, 2111 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-2.
- Tokyo Express, 1304 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 9-2.
- Las Tortas Locas #2, 749 Roswell Street NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-2.
- Subway #3176, 515 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 9-2.
- Tasty Bakery Cafe, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 9-2.
- Cava, 1555 Crater Lake Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-2.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.