Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 25 to Sept. 7.
- Antico Pizza Napoletana, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 9-7.
- Bruster's Ice Cream, 3795 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 9-7.
- Cenacle The, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 9-7.
- Social At Vinings, The, 2401 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 9-7.
- Dough In The Box Donuts, 2799 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 9-7.
- Family Wings and Philly, 2754 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 9-7.
- The Cenacle 2 Go - Base, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 9-7.
- J.R. Crickets, 4180 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 9-7.
- Tokyo Sushi & Steakhouse, 4624 Camp Highland Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 9-6.
- Guthrie's, 787 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 9-6.
- 2022 Caffeine and Octane Car Show #3 / Lisa's Crepene, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-4.
- El Camaleon Restaurant & Night Club, 723 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 9-2.
- Fresh One Kitchen, 440 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-2.
- Minato Japanese Restaurant, 2697 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 9-1.
- SAC Burger, 4093 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 9-1.
- Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna #02191, 5120 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 8-31.
- Wildwood Cafe, 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-31.
- Apple Spice Atlanta, 2030 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 8-31.
- Maple Street Biscuit Co., 1125 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-31.
- Dunkin Donuts #302925, 3300 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 8-31.
- KSU - Collegiate Concessions - Con 1 Pizza/Salsa Aisle 108, 3200 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 8-30.
- KSU - Collegiate Concessions - Con 2 Soccer Georgian Grill South, 3200 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 8-30.
- Cafe At Phar Vinings, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 8-30.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza #3, 3718 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 8-30.
- Olde Towne Tavern & Grille, 2500 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 8-30.
- Arby's #7207, 2434 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-30.
- Comcast One Ballpark Center - Cafeteria, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 8-30.
- Comcast One Ballpark Center - Meeting Room Pantry, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-30.
- Gibney's Tavern & Cima Taqueria, 3625 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-30.
- Zeke's Kitchen & Bar, 4454 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 8-30.
- Bartaco, 2950 New Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-30.
- Cafe Bourbon Street, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-30.
- Heroes Nutrition - Base, 4514 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 8-30.
- Heroes Nutrition - Mobile, 4514 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 8-30.
- Reserve at the Ball Park The - Main, 2875 Crescent Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-29.
- Park At Kennesaw - Main, 2250 Ellison Lakes Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-29.
- Collegiate Concessions - Mable House Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 8-29.
- T Baar, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 8-29.
- El Solecito Mexican Grill of Mableton, 511 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 84. Date: 8-29.
- Lil Bites, 3079 Hidden Forest Court, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-29.
- Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant #7, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 8-26.
- Biscuit Belly, 3330 Cobb Parkway, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 8-26.
- Delicious Belgian - Mobile, 355 E. Foster Avenue, Dallas. Score: 100. Date: 8-26.
- Euro ATL, 1265 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-26.
- El Volcan Restaurante, 371 Pat Mell Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 8-25.
- Julia's #2, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 8-25.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-25.
- Social Kitchen, 3100 Interstate North Circle SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 8-25.
- Smokehouse Q, 68 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 8-25.
- KSU - Dunkin Donuts, 860 Rossbacher Way SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-25.
- KSU - McAlister's Deli, 560 Parliament Garden Way NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-25.
- Panera Bread, 732 Cherokee Street, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 8-25.
- Star East, 5015 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 8-25.
